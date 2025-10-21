Wednesday, October 22, 2025

CANADA, October 21 - Note: All times local National Capital Region, Canada 10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting. West Block

Parliament Hill 2:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend Question Period. West Block

Parliament Hill 7:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will make a live address on Canada’s plan to build a stronger economy, in advance of the 2025 Budget. Notes for media: Open coverage

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

Media are asked to arrive no later than 6:45 p.m.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.