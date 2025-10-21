Apace Moto Gear Debuts in U.S. Market with High-Tech, Affordable Motocross Apparel Collection

Apace Moto Gear’s 2025 launch embodies the spirit of modern motocross—bold design, precision engineering, and performance riders can afford.

Texas brand Apace Moto Gear debuts its first motocross apparel line, delivering high-tech performance and pro-level quality at affordable prices.

We’re here to prove high-tech, race-ready motocross gear doesn’t have to come with a premium price tag.” — Haris Sarfraz, CEO, Apace Moto Gear Inc.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apace Moto Gear Inc., a Texas-based motocross apparel brand, proudly announces the launch of its first performance collection, marking its debut in the U.S. motocross market. With bold design and technical precision, the company aims to redefine rider apparel by offering high-end gear at accessible prices.The brand’s debut coincides with its first major exposure through a half-page feature at the 2025 AMA Mini O’s, one of the nation’s most recognized amateur motocross events. This milestone marks Apace Moto Gear’s introduction to the American motocross scene and the beginning of its expansion across U.S. and global markets.“Apace Moto Gear was built on a simple mission to make professional-grade motocross apparel available to every rider,” said Haris Sarfraz, CEO of Apace Moto Gear Inc. “We use high-tech materials, performance cuts, and modern production techniques, but we refuse to overprice our gear. Riders shouldn’t have to choose between quality and affordability that’s what sets Apace apart.”Apace Moto Gear’s first collection features race jerseys and performance pants designed for maximum comfort, ventilation, and durability. Each product integrates moisture-wicking fabrics, advanced sublimation graphics, and rider-tested ergonomics for superior performance on and off the track.The company’s brand ethos “Ride Bold. Ride Apace.” captures its core philosophy: empowering riders through innovation, style, and value. The 2025 collection combines modern design language with technical fabrics used by elite racers while keeping pricing accessible for the everyday rider.“Our approach isn’t just about selling apparel,” added Sarfraz. “It’s about creating a brand that supports the rider community whether that means affordable pricing, event sponsorships, or working with up-and-coming racers. We’re here to make professional-quality gear attainable for everyone.”The collection is now available for purchase at www.apacegear.com , with upcoming additions to include gloves, outerwear, and BMX gear in 2026. The brand also plans to expand through select distributor partnerships in North America, Europe, and Australia.About Apace Moto Gear Inc.Apace Moto Gear Inc. is a privately held U.S. company headquartered in Austin, Texas, specializing in high-performance motocross and BMX apparel. Founded in 2024, the brand focuses on designing premium, rider-engineered gear using high-tech materials at affordable prices. Its philosophy Ride Bold. Ride Apace. reflects a commitment to empowering riders worldwide with innovative, accessible performance wear.Media ContactApace Moto Gear Media Relationsinfo@apacegear.com

