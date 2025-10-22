Narcissus Jewels Rebrands as Enea Studio, Honoring Generations of Greek Craftsmanship

Three Generations of Greek Goldsmithing in the Heart of Athens.

Formerly known as Narcissus Jewels and rebranded as Enea Studio; Marking a new chapter in a family legacy that spans over 70 years of fine jewelry-making.

PA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enea Studio is a small, family-run jewelry maker based in Athens, Greece. For three generations, the Vouclos family has specialized in goldsmithing and meticulous chain-making—crafts deeply rooted in Greek heritage. Today, the youngest generation of the family is building on that legacy, creating modern heirlooms that carry the tradition into the future.While the name has changed, the studio’s values remain the same: timeless design, small-batch production, and meaningful jewelry that honors memory, connection, and identity. Every piece is handmade with care—designed to be lived in, layered, and loved.The brand grew their success online from humble beginnings as an Etsy storefront and eventually made their way onto the well known ecommerce platform, Shopify. Now, just a few months later, the minimalist fine gold jeweler is taking on a new image to further their brand and legacy of exquisite craftsmanship in the jewelry space.From timeless stackable jewelry, to personalized pieces and dainty heirlooms, Enea Studio’s products are grounded in the belief that jewelry should reflect your story.The rebrand signals the studio’s continued commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and small-batch production of everyday jewelry.Explore the new identity and collection at www.eneastudio.com or follow along at @eneastudio

