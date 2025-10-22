Virotek Biosciences Becomes Canada’s First Commercial Lab to Deploy AVITI24™ for Translational Genomics Research

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virotek Biosciences Inc., a leading Canadian genomic company, today announced the installation and commissioning of the AVITI24™ 5D multi-omic system from Element Biosciences Inc., marking the first commercial deployment of this first-of-its-kind multi-omics platform in Canada.The AVITI24 system delivers exceptional sequencing throughput, accuracy, and cost efficiency, redefining the economics of high-performance genomics. Its dual-flow-cell design enables flexible run configurations and parallel sequencing, providing laboratories with greater scalability and shorter turnaround times without compromising data quality.This milestone positions Virotek at the forefront of translational and multi-omic research, integrating AVITI24’s revolutionary 5D multi-omic technology, which enables simultaneous capture of RNA, protein, morphology, spatial context, and dynamic response from a single sample. The AVITI24 system is the first commercially available, fully integrated platform capable of generating such comprehensive biological insights without traditional library preparation steps.“This advancement represents a defining moment for genomic and translational research in Canada,” said Saeid Babaei, PhD, Chief Visionary Officer of Virotek Biosciences. “We believe this investment enables us to deliver faster, more scalable, and more cost-efficient NGS to our clients, while preserving the high data quality our genomic workflows demand.”“Virotek’s adoption of AVITI24 marks a meaningful step in Element’s mission to expand access to innovative multi-omic technologies worldwide,” said Danae Van Oene, senior vice president of global sales and support at Element Biosciences. “Through companies like Virotek, AVITI24 is extending its impact globally—enabling new discoveries and greater clarity about human biology.”This deployment enhances Virotek’s ability to support whole genome, exome, targeted panels, and molecular profiling research within a scalable infrastructure built for growth. In addition to improved per-sample economics and turnaround times, Virotek expects the AVITI24 to strengthen its internal R&D capacity, reduce dependency on external sequencing providers, and accelerate its roadmap for new genomic and multi-omic assay development.

