Varietyville-O-Ween Brings 'Dysfunctional-Family-Friendly' Halloween Fun and Live Variety Entertainment to Burbank

Varietyville-O-Ween III Custom Poster by Austin Laine Walker

Varietyville hosts its third annual Halloween Night special featuring cartoons, music, comedy, and magic, supported in part by the Burbank Community Arts Grant.

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Varietyville , a monthly live variety show at the LA Connection Comedy Theatre on Magnolia Boulevard, will present their third Halloween special, Varietyville-O-Ween 3, on Friday, October 31 at 8:30 p.m. Directed by creator and showrunner Austin Laine Walker, the show draws inspiration from classic variety legends like Dean Martin, Carol Burnett, and The Muppets—blending scripted storytelling, guest performances, and improvisational comedy with a spooky seasonal twist.Presented by horror host Trader Gator, Varietyville-O-Ween 3 features performances by award-winning recording artist Honey Larochelle and Magic Castle Junior Society magician Isha. Plus, a video introduction by actor, writer, and producer David Koechner, known for his iconic roles in beloved film and TV shows like Anchorman and The Office. Varietyville’s main cast includes legendary character actor “Dr.” M.C. Gainey and The Varietyvillians (Cait Bidwell, Will Marcil, Suzanne Nichols, Iris Perry, and Yasha Rayzberg) with live music by Mike Bolger & The Varietyville Sound (“Fiddlin’ Tom Hanslowe, Jared Tashjian, and Madison Shearer).Supported in part by the Burbank Community Arts Grant, festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with Trader Gator’s Trick-R-Treatin’ Sideshow, a free outdoor event where folks passing by on Magnolia can stop for candy, a meet and greet with sideshow “freaks,” and a screening of classic spooky cartoons presented by the legendary Fleischer Studios. Additional entertainment includes live music, close-up magic, and the Los Angeles Ghostbusters , who will be onsite to “capture spirits” and interact with trick-or-treaters. Halloween-themed refreshments and baked goods will be available for purchase.Guests can also make a charitable donation for a chance to win gift cards from local businesses as well as free tickets to future Varietyville performances. Donations will benefit Starlight Children’s Foundation, an organization dedicated to delivering happiness to hospitalized children. Funds raised will support the Los Angeles Ghostbusters’ ongoing participation in the Ghostbusters Give Back Initiative and will be matched by Sony Pictures Entertainment.“Varietyville was born here in Burbank thanks to the support of our friends at Be Kind Video and has since thrived through the collaboration of many creative, talented people in this town,” says Walker. “We’re so grateful for the community support we’ve received while bringing this show to life, and proud to have used it as a way to give back to causes we care about. We can’t wait to celebrate with everyone at our third annual Varietyville-O-Ween!”Since their first show in August 2023 at Be Kind Video, Varietyville has grown from a scrappy theater experiment into one of LA’s most delightfully unpredictable live shows. Each performance is a one-night-only experience where Walker and the Citizens of Varietyville unite an audience of all ages with a "dysfunctional-family-friendly" twist on classic variety specials of the past. Varietyville-O-Ween premiered in October 2023 as the troupe’s first fully produced narrative show, and each “bigger and better” sequel is a reminder of the incredible community upon which Varietyville is built.Past special guests include iconic character actors Tom Kenny, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Ron Lynch; pop-funk singer songwriter Dylan Chambers and bluegrass band Faultliner; Magic Castle magicians Matt Felten, Cassandra Ruiz, and Ben Nemzer; puppetry by the Jim Henson Company’s Dan Garza; and specialty performances by mixed media animator Isaiah Ferguson, Laffy Pants the Clown, and more. For upcoming shows and featured guests, go to visitvarietyville.com/visit.

Visit Varietyville, where every day is a variety special and the unexpected is to be expected! It’s good, old fashioned fun for the whole dysfunctional family.

