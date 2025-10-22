TriCelX, Inc. Announces Opening of TriCelX Utah at the University of Utah Research Park

Mesenchymal Signaling Cell (MSC) Neuroregeneration

TriCelX, a global translational leader in evidence-based biologics, announced the opening of its TriCelX Utah location at the University of Utah Research Park.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TriCelX, Inc. ("TriCelX"), a global translational leader in evidence-based biologics, announced the opening of its TriCelX Utah location. TriCelX Utah is located at the heart of the University of Utah Research Park, benefiting from the energy and impact of scientific and academic pursuits of the university and the surrounding businesses. The research park connects industry with ideas from university research.

TricelX’s CEO, Jakes Jordaan, stated, “Recently enacted Utah legislation provides patients with immediate access to afterbirth perinatal stem cell therapies. It is with a great sense of purpose with which we are pleased to announce the opening of TriCelX Utah, a further step to achieve our goal to deliver transformative cell therapies to patients in need.”

TricelX’s biologics are manufactured in its FDA-registered manufacturing platform with stringent compliance with all FDA regulations, ensuring the safety, identity, fidelity, potency, and purity of its biologics. TricelX’s FDA-registered facility offers a globally harmonized, FDA-compliant cell therapy manufacturing platform, which provides treatment alternatives for patients across the globe.

TriCelX Utah will be spearheaded by its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Abdul Baker, MD, FAANS, FACS, FCNS, a highly accomplished neurosurgeon licensed in Utah. Dr. Baker’s neurosurgery credentials include training at the Cleveland Clinic, residency at the University of Louisville, complex spine fellowship at the University of Louisville, and spine and peripheral nerve fellowship at Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Baker stated, “Our individualized treatment protocols provide an array of treatment alternatives to patients suffering from orthopedic, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune conditions.”

About TriCelX

Led by renowned scientists and surgeons, we translate cutting-edge science into evidence-based personalized solutions. With locations in Texas, Utah, and Antigua, TriCelX offers patients globally harmonized cell therapy options. A galaxy of intercellular signals from afterbirth-derived Mesenchymal Signaling Cells (MSCs) allows MSCs to differentiate into connective tissue, regenerate neurons, reduce neuro-inflammation, and modulate the immune system. Additionally, TriCelX is pursuing a novel approach to deliver biological medical countermeasures to our military that address some of the unique battlefield challenges facing our warriors.

