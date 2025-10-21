Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,917 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 49 Printer's Number 1020

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - Sponsors

LAUGHLIN, K. WARD, STREET, ARGALL, TARTAGLIONE, ROBINSON, SCHWANK, MALONE, VOGEL, BARTOLOTTA, KANE, BOSCOLA, A. WILLIAMS, FONTANA, SAVAL, STEFANO, FLYNN, PICOZZI

Short Title

An Act establishing the Cannabis Control Board; providing for powers and duties of the Cannabis Control Board; establishing the Cannabis Regulation Fund; providing for permits and for dispensing cannabis to patients and caregivers; and making repeals.

Memo Subject

Establishing a Cannabis Control Board

Generated 10/21/2025 06:57 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 49 Printer's Number 1020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more