Senate Bill 246 Printer's Number 1030
|PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - 0199
|Referred to EDUCATION, Feb. 13, 2025
|0752
|Reported as amended, May 6, 2025
|First consideration, May 6, 2025
|Second consideration, May 7, 2025
|Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, May 12, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, May 12, 2025
|0764
|Amended on third consideration, May 12, 2025 (48-2)
|(Remarks see Senate Journal Page 400), May 12, 2025
|Third consideration and final passage, May 13, 2025 (45-4)
|(Remarks see Senate Journal Page 414-415), May 13, 2025
|In the House
|Referred to EDUCATION, May 13, 2025
|1009
|Reported as amended, June 25, 2025
|First consideration, June 25, 2025
|Laid on the table, June 25, 2025
|Removed from table, June 25, 2025
|1030
|Second consideration, with amendments, June 30, 2025
|Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, June 30, 2025
|(Remarks see House Journal Page ....), June 30, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, July 1, 2025
|Laid on the table (Pursuant to House Rule 71), Sept. 22, 2025
|Removed from table, Sept. 23, 2025
|Third consideration and final passage, Oct. 7, 2025 (202-1)
|(Remarks see House Journal Page ....), Oct. 7, 2025
|In the Senate
|Referred to RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, Oct. 8, 2025
|Re-reported on concurrence, as committed, Oct. 21, 2025
