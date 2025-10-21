Senate Bill 246 Printer's Number 1030

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - 0199 Referred to EDUCATION, Feb. 13, 2025 0752 Reported as amended, May 6, 2025 First consideration, May 6, 2025 Second consideration, May 7, 2025 Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, May 12, 2025 Re-reported as committed, May 12, 2025 0764 Amended on third consideration, May 12, 2025 (48-2) (Remarks see Senate Journal Page 400), May 12, 2025 Third consideration and final passage, May 13, 2025 (45-4) (Remarks see Senate Journal Page 414-415), May 13, 2025 In the House Referred to EDUCATION, May 13, 2025 1009 Reported as amended, June 25, 2025 First consideration, June 25, 2025 Laid on the table, June 25, 2025 Removed from table, June 25, 2025 1030 Second consideration, with amendments, June 30, 2025 Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, June 30, 2025 (Remarks see House Journal Page ....), June 30, 2025 Re-reported as committed, July 1, 2025 Laid on the table (Pursuant to House Rule 71), Sept. 22, 2025 Removed from table, Sept. 23, 2025 Third consideration and final passage, Oct. 7, 2025 (202-1) (Remarks see House Journal Page ....), Oct. 7, 2025 In the Senate Referred to RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, Oct. 8, 2025 Re-reported on concurrence, as committed, Oct. 21, 2025

