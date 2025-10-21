Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,915 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 246 Printer's Number 1030

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - 0199 Referred to EDUCATION, Feb. 13, 2025
0752 Reported as amended, May 6, 2025
First consideration, May 6, 2025
Second consideration, May 7, 2025
Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, May 12, 2025
Re-reported as committed, May 12, 2025
0764 Amended on third consideration, May 12, 2025 (48-2)
(Remarks see Senate Journal Page 400), May 12, 2025
Third consideration and final passage, May 13, 2025 (45-4)
(Remarks see Senate Journal Page 414-415), May 13, 2025
In the House
Referred to EDUCATION, May 13, 2025
1009 Reported as amended, June 25, 2025
First consideration, June 25, 2025
Laid on the table, June 25, 2025
Removed from table, June 25, 2025
1030 Second consideration, with amendments, June 30, 2025
Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, June 30, 2025
(Remarks see House Journal Page ....), June 30, 2025
Re-reported as committed, July 1, 2025
Laid on the table (Pursuant to House Rule 71), Sept. 22, 2025
Removed from table, Sept. 23, 2025
Third consideration and final passage, Oct. 7, 2025 (202-1)
(Remarks see House Journal Page ....), Oct. 7, 2025
In the Senate
Referred to RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, Oct. 8, 2025
Re-reported on concurrence, as committed, Oct. 21, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 246 Printer's Number 1030

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more