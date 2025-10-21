Submit Release
Senate Bill 912 Printer's Number 1088

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - Senate Bill 912

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

FARRY, PENNYCUICK, PICOZZI, STEFANO, VOGEL, FLYNN, ARGALL, CULVER

Short Title

An Act amending Title 44 (Law and Justice) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in DNA data and testing, further providing for policy, for definitions, for State DNA Data Base, for State Police recommendation of additional offenses and annual report, for DNA sample required upon conviction, delinquency adjudication and certain ARD cases, for DNA data base exchange, for expungement and for mandatory cost; and making an editorial change.

Memo Subject

Crime Package- Expanding DNA Samples in the Criminal Justice System

Actions

1088 Referred to LAW AND JUSTICE, July 31, 2025
Reported as committed, Oct. 21, 2025
First consideration, Oct. 21, 2025

