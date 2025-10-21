Senate Bill 912 Printer's Number 1088

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - Senate Bill 912 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors FARRY, PENNYCUICK, PICOZZI, STEFANO, VOGEL, FLYNN, ARGALL, CULVER Short Title An Act amending Title 44 (Law and Justice) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in DNA data and testing, further providing for policy, for definitions, for State DNA Data Base, for State Police recommendation of additional offenses and annual report, for DNA sample required upon conviction, delinquency adjudication and certain ARD cases, for DNA data base exchange, for expungement and for mandatory cost; and making an editorial change. Memo Subject Crime Package- Expanding DNA Samples in the Criminal Justice System Actions 1088 Referred to LAW AND JUSTICE, July 31, 2025 Reported as committed, Oct. 21, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 21, 2025 Generated 10/21/2025 06:57 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.