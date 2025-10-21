Governor Abbott Announces NRG Energy Expansion In Harris County

TEXAS, October 21 - October 21, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that an NRG Energy, Inc. natural gas facility to be constructed at the existing TH Wharton Generating Station in Harris County has been designated as a qualified project under the Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology, and Innovation (JETI) program. The new, simple cycle 456 MW natural gas facility represents an estimated $360 million capital investment by NRG.

“Texas energy powers our state’s booming economy,” said Governor Abbott. “This $360 million investment by NRG in Harris County is a significant advancement in Texas' energy infrastructure. The new natural gas facility will expand power generation and provide reliable, affordable energy for homes and businesses in one of the largest electricity demand centers in Texas. By investing in reliable, dispatchable energy, we will add more power and better fortify our grid.”

In August, a Texas Energy Fund loan agreement between NRG and the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) was announced for the natural gas facility, currently slated to begin operations by Summer 2026. The project will serve the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Houston Load Zone, including Houston, Pasadena, and The Woodlands, the fifth-largest metropolitan area in the U.S.

“NRG's new simple cycle 456 MW natural gas facility at the TH Wharton power plant is not only generating significant construction related job opportunities, but once online in 2026, the completed facility will provide additional permanent jobs, enhanced grid stability and regional economic growth,” said Executive Vice President and President of NRG Business and Wholesale Operations Robert Gaudette. “Moving Texas forward to meet surging energy demand involves public-private partnership, and NRG is grateful the TH Wharton new build project is part of Governor Abbott’s innovative JETI program. Thank you to Governor Abbott, the Texas Legislature, the PUC, and the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District (ISD) for being such excellent partners.”

“The Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Board of Trustees supported the partnership with NRG and Governor Abbott’s JETI program for the construction of the TH Wharton power plant because the project will enhance the reliability of the power grid and provide permanent jobs,” said Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Chief Financial Officer Karen Smith. “The TH Wharton project will accommodate the growing energy demand in the district and Houston area.”

