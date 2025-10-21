ICYMI: Governor Shapiro Announces $352.9 Million Eos Energy Investment to Expand Pennsylvania Battery Manufacturing and Relocate Headquarters to Allegheny County, Creating 735 New Jobs

“Pennsylvania is positioning itself at the forefront of America’s energy transition — enabling us to bring America’s battery to scale.”

“Eos Energy’s expansion in Allegheny County is a testament to our region’s collaborative spirit and commitment to shared prosperity.”

“With this expansion, Eos is strengthening two of the key industries at the center of our Economic Development Strategy — energy and manufacturing.”

Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration have competed for and won nearly $26 billion in private sector investments since taking office, creating more than 13,200 new jobs, and driving economic growth across Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced a $352.9 million investment by Eos Energy Enterprises (Eos) — the nation’s leading manufacturer of American-made zinc-based battery storage systems — to relocate its headquarters from New Jersey to Pittsburgh and expand manufacturing operations in Allegheny County, creating and retaining 1,000 total jobs, including 735 new positions.

The Commonwealth is investing $22 million in the project through grants and capital funding to support the relocation and expansion — a move that cements Pennsylvania’s status as a national hub for clean energy manufacturing and innovation.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy — attracting nearly $26 billion in private-sector investments and creating more than 13,200 new jobs since he took office.

Eos’s new Pittsburgh headquarters will open in 2026 at Nova Place on the North Shore, while its expanded 432,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Marshall Township will drive large-scale battery production and strengthen partnerships with Carnegie Mellon University and other local institutions to develop advanced energy technologies.

Also today, Eos and Talen Energy Corporation have announced a strategic collaboration to develop energy storage projects across Pennsylvania to meet growing electricity demand and support AI and cloud computing infrastructure. The partnership will leverage Eos’ American-made Z3 zinc-based batteries and Talen’s existing generation assets, including operating and retired fossil fuel plants, to create multiple gigawatt-hours (GWh) of storage capacity. The goal is to enhance grid reliability, maximize existing infrastructure, and accelerate Pennsylvania’s clean energy transition.

What people are saying about Governor Shapiro’s latest energy and manufacturing win for Pennsylvania:

Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer of Eos Energy: “In today’s competitive environment, and in what we’re working to achieve in powering the nation’s future, you need not only natural resources and technology innovations, but also a strong public-private partnership. What we are announcing today is built upon a strong industrial history, combined with a world class university ecosystem. Pennsylvania is positioning itself at the forefront of America’s energy transition — enabling us to bring America’s battery to scale.”

DCED Secretary Rick Siger: “With this expansion, Eos is strengthening two of the key industries at the center of our Economic Development Strategy — energy and manufacturing. We are committed to positioning Pennsylvania as both an energy leader and an economic powerhouse and bold investments like this one will help us get there. This project will create and sustain 1,000 jobs while expanding opportunity for people across Western Pennsylvania.”

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato: “Eos Energy’s expansion in Allegheny County is a testament to our region’s collaborative spirit and commitment to shared prosperity. This significant expansion ― made possible with critical support from the US Department of Energy, Governor Josh Shapiro, and a commitment of $2 million from Allegheny County — highlights the power of partnership in driving economic growth. Together, we are not only creating hundreds of jobs in Allegheny County but also laying the groundwork for a sustainable future in clean tech-led manufacturing and clean energy.”

Stefani Pashman, CEO of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development: “Eos Energy’s decision to expand its manufacturing operations in Allegheny County is a powerful testament to the value proposition this region offers at the nexus of energy, manufacturing, and innovation. Eos’ move will not only strengthen our region’s position as a hub for advanced energy storage, but it will also attract new suppliers, partners, and innovators to the Pittsburgh region. We’re especially proud that this growth comes with a continued commitment to the company’s partnerships with local universities and the United Steelworkers—ensuring that good, family-sustaining jobs remain at the center of this story. This expansion underscores what’s possible when business, labor, and community work together to build a more resilient and competitive regional economy.”

Bernie Hall, USW District 10 Director: “From day one, when we met with Joe and the Eos team, they talked about building an American-made company, doing right by the community, and providing good, family-sustaining jobs. We hear that from many employers, but Eos truly lives it — it’s part of their culture and DNA. We’re proud to stand with them for this exciting announcement and see them grow and create these opportunities. Pennsylvania is the only Northeast state with a growing economy, and with the rise of data centers nationwide, energy demand is surging. At the heart of this, union workers are helping build a more affordable, sustainable energy sector here in Pennsylvania. Last year, the workers at Eos Energy voted to join our union — a pivotal moment for workers — and we’re eager to be part of this expanding and vital part of Pennsylvania’s economy.”

Matt Smith, Chief Growth Officer of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development: “This is the living embodiment of the value proposition of Pittsburgh sitting at the nexus of energy, innovation and manufacturing. Companies from EOS to Google and Meta are sending their toughest problems to Pittsburgh to fix. This is a region that can host manufacturing in each and every county. We continue to be able to make things here.”

What people are reading and watching about Governor Shapiro’s latest energy and manufacturing win for Pennsylvania:

Bloomberg: New Battery Factory to Boost Power for Pennsylvania Data Centers

Pittsburgh Business Times: Eos Energy to move headquarters to Pittsburgh, add factory

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Shapiro, Eos announce $353 million investment in local battery production

Axios Pittsburgh: Eos moves HQ to Pittsburgh, invests $350M

Trib Live: Eos Energy to announce $350M expansion including Pittsburgh HQ for zinc battery operation

Technical.ly: Eos Energy makes $353M headquarters move to Pittsburgh after nearby data center deal

KDKA Newsradio: EOS Energy company moving HQ to Pittsburgh, investing $350 million

WESA: Eos Energy to relocate HQ to North Side, invest $353 million in region, Shapiro says

ABC27: Major battery manufacturer relocating HQ to Pennsylvania

WPXI: Major battery manufacturer expanding operations, moving corporate headquarters to Pittsburgh

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

# # #