Safer Streets: Governor Hochul Highlights $24 Million Investment in Law Enforcement Technology for 10 Police Agencies in Monroe County, Announces Double-Digit Decline in Reported Crime in Rochester and Monroe County

City of Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said, “It is invaluable to cities across the state to have a governor who prioritizes public safety as much as we do. I want to commend Gov. Hochul for making this important investment in public safety technology and thank her for directing this significant funding to the Rochester Police Department.”

Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello said, “Public safety depends not only on the courage and dedication of our police officers and sheriff’s deputies, but also on our commitment to invest in the innovative tools and technology that help them prevent and solve crimes. I thank Governor Hochul for prioritizing these critical investments in public safety and for supporting the men and women who serve our community with courage, professionalism, and dignity every day.”

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said, “This investment is second to none. With the Governor’s support and DCJS trust, we’re turning our vision into reality; making Monroe County the most technologically advanced public safety community in New York State. This partnership is helping us build a first-of-its-kind Real Time Crime Center and a regional network that connects every law enforcement agency across the County. Through the addition of MCSO body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, license plate readers, and drones as first responders, we are putting our deputies and officers on the cutting edge of modern policing.”

Monroe County District Attorney Brian Green said,“Over the past two decades, advancements in technology have transformed the way criminal cases are prosecuted. Today, we build cases on cell phone data, digital forensics, video evidence, and electronic records. The Rochester Police Department’s commitment to updated and innovative technology helps to ensure strong, high-quality prosecutions for years to come. I want to thank Governor Hochul for continuing to invest in public safety right here in Monroe County.”

The FY26 Enacted Budget maintained $347 million in unprecedented funding secured by Governor Hochul for gun violence prevention programs, including GIVE, and supports additional initiatives to improve public safety, expand support for victims and survivors of crime and strengthen communities.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services provides critical support to all facets of the state’s criminal justice system, including, but not limited to: training law enforcement and other criminal justice professionals; overseeing a law enforcement accreditation program; ensuring Breathalyzer and speed enforcement equipment used by local law enforcement operate correctly; managing criminal justice grant funding; analyzing statewide crime and program data; providing research support; overseeing county probation departments and alternatives to incarceration programs; and coordinating youth justice policy. Follow DCJS on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).