Research Defense Examines Violence, Illiteracy, Non-Active Fathers, and Low Self-Esteem Among Black Males in America

Evidence-Based Research Presents Household-First Strategy for Community Transformation

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bruce C. Carter will defend his doctoral dissertation on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at the University of Texas at Arlington, presenting years of rigorous research on reducing violence, engaging fathers, and strengthening households across America's most challenged communities.The public dissertation defense, titled "WHO REALLY CARES? Examining Violence, Illiteracy, Non-Active Fathers, and Low Self-Esteem as Agents of Constructive Genocide Among Black Males in America Ages 12-26," offers evidence-based findings that challenge conventional approaches to violence prevention and community development.FOUR-PILLAR STRATEGYCarter's research introduces a household-first approach using four co-equal interventions:- Solid Foundation Certification (SFC) – Personal development before technical skills, building self-worth and financial literacy- Standing on Business (SoB) – Economic empowerment through entrepreneurship and job placement pathways- Eatz & Learn (E&L) – Household nutrition and education integration through family meal routines- Becoming The Best Dad (BTBD) – Structured father engagement, co-parenting skills, and school presenceThe research demonstrates that households participating in multiple pillars experience greater reductions in violence involvement compared to traditional single-intervention programs, providing evidence for an integrated, sustainable approach to community transformation.BRIDGING RESEARCH AND IMPLEMENTATION"Community programs fold when funding ends," Carter explains. "Twenty years of observation confirms this pattern. This research validates what practitioners know – sustainable change requires addressing root causes simultaneously across multiple domains."Carter brings a unique perspective as both researcher and practitioner, having influenced over 500,000 young people through community-based interventions before pursuing doctoral research. His work was conducted along the I-94 corridor in Kenosha, Racine, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin – communities deeply affected by violence, educational disparities, and family fragmentation.RESEARCH SIGNIFICANCEThe dissertation addresses critical gaps in violence prevention research Household-Level Analysis: Treats families as the unit of changeMulti-Component Synergy: Tests whether simultaneous interventions produce compounded effectsFather Engagement Focus: Examines how structured father presence reduces violence riskEconomic Pathways: Links legal earning opportunities to incident reductionImplementation Science: Provides replicable models for community adoptionKey findings include measurable improvements in school attendance, literacy outcomes, household food security, father-school engagement, and reductions in violence incident involvement among participating households.POLICY IMPLICATIONSThe research has significant implications for federal and state spending accountability, household-first public safety strategies, father engagement as educational intervention, entrepreneurship pathways as violence prevention, and evidence-based models for engaging non-residential and justice-involved fathers.EVENT DETAILSWhat: Public Doctoral Dissertation Defense Title: "WHO REALLY CARES? Examining Violence, Illiteracy, Non-Active Fathers, and Low Self-Esteem as Agents of Constructive Genocide Among Black Males in America Ages 12-26"Who: Bruce C. Carter, Doctoral CandidateWhen: Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 1:00 PM CSTWhere: University of Texas at Arlington – Lone Star Auditorium, 300 W. First St, Arlington, TX 76010Format: In-person attendance onlyCost: No admission fee. RSVP requiredRSVP: https://carterempowers.com/events The defense is relevant for community leaders, policy makers, violence prevention professionals, educators, nonprofit directors, fatherhood program staff, researchers, and concerned citizens. Following the defense, Carter will participate in a public question-and-answer session.ABOUT BRUCE C. CARTERBruce C. Carter is an entrepreneur, business coach, and solutionist with over 20 years of experience developing sustainable community solutions. As founder of Carter Empowers and creator of the Empowerment Network, he has established replicable models for community-driven transformation.MEDIA OPPORTUNITIESBruce C. Carter is available for interviews before and after the dissertation defense. He can discuss research methodology and findings, the four-pillar household-first strategy, violence prevention policy and practice, father engagement, economic pathways, and implementation strategies for communities.Media Kit: carterempowers.com/pressNote to Editors: High-resolution photos and additional research materials available upon request.###

