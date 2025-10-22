U.S. renewables market reacts to dramatic shifts in regulatory, trade environment, says Trio H2 Global Market Report

Extensive changes have occurred in the renewable energy market from H12025, with states implementing clean energy projects and battery storage gaining traction

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The second half of 2025 is seeing significant changes to the global renewable energy landscape, primarily from new clean energy policies implemented in the U.S., impacting the global regulatory and trade environment. Trio’s Global Renewables Market Report focuses on the second half of the year and reviews how energy buyers and developers are navigating the new complex environment and the role of state policy and leadership in evolving market and economic conditions.Policy changes were top of mind in Q2 and Q3, with the proposing and passing of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) in July. Tax credit deadlines, global tariffs propositions, and AI and data center power demand has led to overall market and future uncertainty, especially in the federal realm. This uncertainty is spurring states to take stronger action in leading state residents and corporate consumers in informed decision making. In particular, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis led the charge in implementing state policies related to energy affordability, job creation, and grid reliability. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is continuing to sign legislation to implement transmission-scale energy storage projects, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that directs the state to streamline permitting, siting, and approval processes for clean energy projects.Due to market uncertainty, there was a large decrease in REC pricing in Q2 and Q3, stemming from lower buyer activity. Many REC buyers made their purchases for the year in Q1 and chose to wait until Q1 2026 to determine their new purchases. REC prices remain low, making this an ideal time for corporates who still need to make purchases, and indicating a “buyers market” with a variety of options for corporate buyers. On the flip side, although prices remain affordable, the GHG Protocol’s anticipated updates to scope 2 guidance may hinder immediate action on new projects and purchases.Within the U.S., battery storage has emerged as a relatively bipartisan solution that is easier to implement than traditional clean energy sources like wind and solar. Battery solutions can be paired with existing clean energy technologies to enhance grid stability and reliability and to optimize energy consumption, especially in the wake of AI and data center power demand. Lithium-ion batteries remain the most popular batteries, but new solutions like vanadium redox flow batteries, sodium-sulfur batteries, and lead-acid batteries are also extremely feasible. Battery storage solutions prove to be beneficial both onsite as well as in virtual PPA projects.The clean energy market in Europe was less volatile than in the U.S., with solar pricing remaining mostly steady, aside from seasonal demand drop-offs. Spain, Italy, Germany, and the U.K. remained stable and maintained competitive pricing. Across Europe, government programs continued to promote the adoption of renewables among corporates, and there was an uptick in hybrid projects, especially those combining solar plus battery storage.Europe is also seeing an increase in BESS projects, although the trend is not as correlated to new policies as in the U.S. Trio is helping to facilitate several BESS projects with corporates, which are highlighted as case studies within the report.Check out Trio’s report to find out more. About TrioTrio is a global energy and sustainability advisory company that helps large commercial,industrial, and institutional organizations navigate the energy landscape. Trio providesintegrated strategy and implementation offerings across energy supply management,data management, energy optimization and electrification, clean energy, andsustainability to help the world’s largest organizations deliver on their strategic objectivesand priorities.Visit trioadvisory.com

