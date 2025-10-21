From Florida to Texas: SPF Screens and Awnings Brings Outdoor Innovation to Houston and Austin

Motorized retractable screens by SPF offer flexible shade and privacy for pool areas in Texas homes.

Texans can now beat heat and bugs with SPF’s custom motorized screens and awnings—designed for airflow, shade, and instant outdoor comfort.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texans are reclaiming their porches, patios, and pool decks. SPF Screens & Awnings , which has already been serving homeowners across the Dallas metro area, is now expanding its custom retractable shade solutions to Houston and Austin. With sweltering heat, bugs, and blazing sun making outdoor time a challenge, the Florida-based company’s motorized screens and awnings offer instant control over comfort, airflow, and design.Why It Matters for Texas LivingIn cities like Houston and Austin, outdoor spaces are a way of life until the heat, humidity, or mosquitoes drive everyone inside. SPF Screens & Awnings solves that. With just a touch of a button, homeowners can lower motorized screens or extend awnings to block harsh sun, stop bug invasions, and stay cool without losing the breeze or the view.The result: more usable outdoor time, lower indoor cooling costs, and a more comfortable home even when it’s 100° in the shade.“Outdoor living is part of the Texas lifestyle,” said Ashlyn Falahee, Director of Sales Training and Market Expansionat SPF Screens & Awnings. “With retractable screens and awnings, homeowners keep the breezes and views they love—without the heat, glare, or mosquitoes that usually drive everyone indoors.”What’s Launching in Houston and AustinSPF’s Texas launch includes motorized retractable screens and custom-designed awnings, built for patios, porches, lanais, garages, and pool decks.Retractable screen systems are tailored to the home’s layout and sun exposure, helping block insects and heat while maintaining airflow and views. Awnings offer shade on demand using durable, weather-resistant fabrics ideal for extending the hours (and seasons) Texans can enjoy the outdoors.Texas homes range from urban infill to master-planned communities,” said Ashlyn Falahee, Director of Sales Training and Market Expansionat SPF Screens & Awnings. “We configure each installation to the home and the sun so owners get shade, privacy, and bug control where they want it, without compromising architecture or views.Installation, Support & What to ExpectSPF Screens & Awnings delivers a seamless experience from consultation to installation. Homeowners in Houston and Austin can expect personalized guidance, expert recommendations on styles and colors, and professional installation by trained SPF technicians. Every project is backed by robust product warranties and a transparent price-match policy, underscoring the company’s commitment to quality and customer confidence.Texans in Houston and Austin can now request a free consultation

