Would You Rather: K.S. Walters Unleashes a Chilling Psychological Thriller of Justice, Revenge, and Impossible Choices

Photo of Author K.S. Walters Photo of K.S. Walters Would You Rather Book Cover

A deadly game of morality and vengeance ignites this debut thriller—the first in a five-book psychological series.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Would You Rather, author K.S. Walters crafts a dark and unforgettable psychological thriller that dares to ask the most chilling question of all: What would you do when faced with an impossible choice? Melding moral complexity with relentless suspense, Walters delivers a story that explores the razor’s edge between justice and revenge—and the haunting consequences when the two collide.

The novel opens with a brutal murder—a retired foster care director found dead, a cryptic card at her side, and a blood-smeared coin as the killer’s calling card. When homicide detective Jack Mitchell and FBI profiler Dr. Samantha Sinhaare assigned to the case, they quickly realize they are not dealing with an ordinary killer. Each crime scene is a meticulously staged psychological test, forcing victims to confront their past sins before the clock runs out.

As Sam and Jack trace the threads of this deadly game, they uncover a web of long-buried abuse, institutional corruption, and a survivor named Lena Voss, whose trauma has transformed into a terrifying sense of purpose. With every new killing, Lena’s message becomes clearer—and more horrifying. The system that failed her once will now be forced to answer for its sins.

“Lena isn’t killing for pleasure,” Walters writes. “She’s forcing the world to see what it tried so hard to forget.”

Taut, intelligent, and emotionally charged, Would You Rather grips readers from its first chilling page to its shocking finale. Walters deftly explores themes of guilt, power, and the psychological toll of survival, crafting a story that is as thought-provoking as it is terrifying. Perfect for fans of Silence of the Lambs, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Sharp Objects, this debut marks Walters as a bold new voice in psychological suspense.

Would You Rather is the first book in a five-part series of psychological thrillers by K.S. Walters that delve deep into the unseen horrors and psychological manipulation within orphanages. Each installment will peel back another layer of institutional corruption, moral conflict, and human darkness.

K.S. Walters blends forensic detail, human psychology, and moral ambiguity into a thriller that lingers long after the final page. With its gripping pace and deeply emotional core, Would You Rather asks readers not only who the killer is—but whether justice itself can ever be pure.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/bYmPfaX. Also, visit Walters’ website – https://kswalters.com.

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.