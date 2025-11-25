'The Edison Enigma' Delivers A Thrilling Time-Twisting Adventure Rooted In Science, Destiny, And The Battle For Truth

Author Thomas White International Impact Book Awards Winner Thomas White The Edison Enigma by Thomas White

Thomas White’s gripping novel fuses physics, history, and suspense as one man races to restore humanity’s rightful timeline.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his riveting novel The Edison Enigma, author Thomas White brings readers a masterful blend of science fiction, historical intrigue, and high-stakes adventure. Centered on Dr. Tom Edison, a present-day physicist who uncovers the secret to time travel, the story plunges into a world where altered history, hidden discoveries, and humanity’s true destiny hang in the balance.

White was recently honored as Author of the Year by the International Impact Book Awards in the Adventure Fiction category for The Edison Enigma, a recognition that highlights his growing influence and the creative depth behind his work.

When Dr. Edison learns he is not the first to unlock the mysteries of time travel, he’s thrust into a conspiracy far greater than his scientific breakthrough. The revelation that someone has already tampered with history sets him on a dangerous mission: travel back in time, correct the interference, and restore the Earth’s intended trajectory. But fate has plans of its own, and Edison soon finds himself battling forces that challenge not only his intellect but the core of reality itself. White crafts a narrative packed with tension, curiosity, and mind-bending possibilities that keep readers engrossed from the first page to the last.

The inspiration for The Edison Enigma came from White’s lifelong fascination with physics, alternate histories, and the ethical dilemmas surrounding scientific discovery. He sought to explore what happens when one brilliant mind becomes responsible for safeguarding the integrity of time itself. In Edison’s struggle, White captures both the excitement and the burden of breakthroughs that hold the power to reshape the world.

Perfect for fans of time-travel fiction, scientific thrillers, and stories that blur the line between what is known and what is possible, the novel appeals to readers who enjoy intellectual adventure anchored by emotional stakes. Its fast-paced plot, grounded scientific concepts, and high-consequence twists make it a standout addition to the genre.

Thomas White, a seasoned storyteller with a keen interest in science and speculative fiction, weaves scientific curiosity with rich narrative tension. He is also the author of two previous novels, Justice Rules and The Siren’s Scream, further showcasing his range and depth as a writer. The award recognition further underscores his ability to craft immersive, high-impact stories that resonate with readers. The Edison Enigma marks just one chapter in what promises to be a powerful career of boundary-pushing fiction.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/76GmErh

