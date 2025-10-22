Fody Foods Inc. Appoints Andy van Ark as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced CPG Leader and Industry Veteran to Lead Specialty Food Company's Next Phase of Growth

MONTREAL, CANADA, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fody Foods Inc., the #1 IBS-focused food company in North America, announced the hiring of Andy van Ark as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), a strategic decision that will help propel the company’s growth, building on the momentum that the company has recently experienced. A dynamic leader with more than two decades of experience in the food and beverage industry, van Ark brings a wealth of consumer brand marketing knowledge that will help drive the business through expanding consumer acceptance.

van Ark joins Fody from Bulletproof 360, where he most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to Bulletproof, Andy played instrumental roles growing the Catalina Crunch brand as Chief Marketing Officer and Red’s All Natural as VP of Sales & Marketing, where he was part of the management team that navigated a successful exit. He also spent 10 years at Mars‑Wrigley excelling in brand management. Andy’s proven track record of growing brands across both conventional and natural channels properly positions him for this opportunity.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Andy’s skillset join our growing brand,” said Steven J. Singer, the founder of Fody Foods. “I first met Andy a couple of years ago at a trade event and Andy’s initial insights around our brand, and his ability to see both the opportunity and the challenges, stuck with me as our team continued to grow the business. When we made the decision to bring additional expertise to our leadership team, Andy was an obvious candidate and I could not be happier that he chose to join us. I look forward to working closely with Andy as I continue my involvement with the company and the Board.”

While a seasoned marketing professional, this is van Ark’s first opportunity as a CEO. His vast knowledge of consumer marketing and brand management, along with driving innovation and partnerships is exactly what the Fody brand requires as it accelerates its already impressive growth.

“I've admired Fody for some time and greatly respect the accomplishments of Steven and the team,” said van Ark. “What excites me the most about this role is the huge opportunity that exists for the brand. With over 54 million Americans living with IBS, there is a true unmet need for consumers who are seeking healthy solutions. I’m thrilled to work with the team to help improve people’s lives through better food.”

With a robust retail footprint and a strong presence on multiple ecommerce platforms, this appointment reflects Fody’s commitment to building a passionate team that’s dedicated to meeting the needs of the IBS community. For more information about Fody Foods and its full range of products, please visit www.fodyfoods.com and follow the brand on Instagram at @fodyfoods.

About Fody Foods Inc.

Founded in Montreal, Fody Foods is a pioneer in the rapidly growing Low FODMAP and gut-friendly food movement, offering a full range of delicious, digestive-friendly products designed for people with IBS and other food sensitivities. Fody has become the trusted leader in gut health innovation in North America, providing over 30 certified Low FODMAP products across sauces, salsas, snacks, and seasonings.

With a mission to make eating joyful again for the more than 54 million Americans living with IBS, Fody blends culinary creativity with science-backed nutrition — proving that digestive wellness and great taste can go hand in hand. For additional information, visit www.fodyfoods.com.

