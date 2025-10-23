Lebanon PA Training Center Virtual Tour Opens Door to Union Carpentry Careers

Cyndie Williams

LEBANON, PA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eastern Atlantic States Carpenters Technical Center (EASCTC) launched a virtual tour of its Lebanon, Pennsylvania, training center to show students, their families and people changing careers what union carpentry education looks like from any location.

The digital platform lets users walk through contemporary educational spaces and observe millwork and welding areas, heavy highway and concrete facilities and additional services.

The tour exists in two language versions (English and Spanish) and gives users access to specialized carpentry training for future union carpenters regardless of their location.

“The virtual tour demonstrates to visitors that union carpentry represents a lifelong profession which includes multiple concentrated fields that apprentices can specialize in,” said Cyndie Williams, Executive Director, Carpenter Contractor Trust.

The combination of modern technology with traditional apprenticeship programs allows students to experience their future training environment through this virtual tour. The free tour offers access at any time.

Tour Highlights Include:

• General Carpentry and Millwork: See where framing, infrastructure, and fine-trim techniques, including the craftsmanship behind custom architectural woodworking take place.

• Welding: Our highly trained welders are experts in the technical art of metal joining, mastering material differences, thicknesses, and heat control to ensure safe, durable connections on every job site.

• Piledriving: Pile drivers are rugged, highly skilled workers who lay the essential—often unseen—foundations for our nation’s buildings, roads, and waterfronts using heavy machinery, welding tools, and precise calculations. Whether on floating platforms or in deep urban pits, their work is critical to every major construction project.

• Heavy Highway and Concrete: Experience how apprentices prepare for infrastructure work using both advanced machinery and essential tools.

• Interior and Exterior Systems: Carpenters are trained to read blueprints and use specialized tools to frame and finish structures—from walls and ceilings to flooring—in schools, offices, and other buildings.

• Interactive Learning: Clickable icons throughout the tour offer videos, career path details, and trade-specific information.

The EASCTC is committed to developing a highly skilled, safety-conscious workforce prepared to meet the evolving demands of the construction industry.

To take the Lebanon virtual tour, visit:

Lebanon Carpenter's Technical Center Tour

For more information, visit:

https://www.eascarpenterstech.edu/contact-us

