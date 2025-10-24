Oct. 24 is Recycle Your Mercury Thermostat Day

Thermostat Recycling Corp. Danielle Myers

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC) urges consumers and contractors to inspect their thermostats for mercury and recycle them properly on Friday, Oct. 24, during Recycle Your Mercury Thermostat Day.

“Every mercury thermostat recycled is a step toward a safer environment for everyone,” said Danielle Myers, executive director of TRC. “While newer, mercury-free models have replaced these units, older ones still pose a risk if not handled correctly. This day is about spreading the word and encouraging people to make a positive impact.”

This year marks TRC’s 27th anniversary. Since its founding in 1998 by three leading manufacturers, TRC has worked to keep mercury out of the waste stream. Over nearly three decades, TRC and its partners have recycled more than 14 tons of mercury from more than 3 million thermostats, preventing the toxic material from entering landfills and the environment.

Before its phaseout between 2004 and 2007, mercury was a common component in thermostats. Older homes may still have these units, making it essential for homeowners to check and replace them responsibly.

“Recycling these units is about protecting public health and the environment,” Myers said. “We’re calling on homeowners and HVAC professionals to be diligent in identifying and safely recycling these older thermostats. Our efforts to educate the public and the industry on this issue have never wavered, and we remain dedicated to finding those remaining mercury thermostats across the U.S.”

Key to TRC’s success has been its network of collection locations, including wholesalers, retailers and household hazardous waste facilities. These locations receive recycling containers from TRC, collect the thermostats, and ship them to a processing facility that carefully removes the mercury and safely stores it. Because mercury is an element, it cannot be destroyed, making proper recycling essential.

TRC created Recycle Your Mercury Thermostat Day in 2018 to bring further attention to the issue.

“We established this day to encourage people to take a moment, check their homes or job sites, and do their part in recycling mercury thermostats,” Myers said. “It’s also a reminder to HVAC technicians, who often handle these units, to bring them to participating distributors for safe recycling. Our goal is simple: Ensure every mercury thermostat is properly recycled.”

Consumers and contractors can find the nearest recycling location by visiting www.thermostat-recycle.org and entering their ZIP code.

About Thermostat Recycling Corp.

Thermostat Recycling Corp., founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit supported by 28 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 3 million thermostats containing 14 tons of mercury since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service. To learn more about TRC, visit www.thermostat-recycle.org.

