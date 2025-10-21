VirtuAssist Expands Virtual Support Services Nationwide, Helping Over 1,000 Businesses Reduce Staffing Costs

VirtuAssist

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VirtuAssist, a leading provider of U.S.-managed virtual assistant services, announces the successful expansion of its business support solutions across the nation, now serving more than 1,000 companies with affordable, professional virtual staffing.

The company's growth reflects increasing demand from entrepreneurs and small to mid-sized businesses seeking cost-effective alternatives to traditional staffing. Through VirtuAssist's service platform, clients gain access to trained, English-speaking professionals who handle essential tasks including administrative support, sales, customer service, bookkeeping, and marketing—all at rates starting from $8-$10 per hour.

According to the company, businesses utilizing VirtuAssist services report average cost savings of 40-60% compared to traditional in-house staffing while maintaining high service quality. This efficiency is achieved through strategic global talent partnerships and U.S.-based quality management systems.

"The modern business landscape demands smarter solutions for growth and operational efficiency," company representatives note. "Our focus remains on delivering real human support—not AI automation—that businesses can trust, backed by consistent performance monitoring and dedicated account management."

Featured in major media outlets including NBC, USA Today, and Forbes, VirtuAssist has established itself as a leader in remote workforce solutions. The company's success stems from its unique approach to virtual staffing, emphasizing human connection and accountability while providing flexible, scalable services tailored to individual business needs.

Through VirtuAssist's platform, clients from various sectors—including medical offices, real estate agencies, e-commerce brands, and consulting firms—are matched with dedicated virtual assistants who integrate seamlessly into existing workflows and systems.

Looking ahead, VirtuAssist plans to expand its presence with regional support hubs across major U.S. cities and launch specialized divisions focused on medical, real estate, and executive support services. The company remains committed to helping business owners focus on growth while reducing operational costs.

About VirtuAssist

Founded in Richmond, Virginia, VirtuAssist provides affordable, U.S.-managed virtual assistant services for entrepreneurs, startups, and small to mid-sized businesses nationwide. The company connects clients with trained professionals who handle essential business tasks, allowing owners to focus on growth instead of daily operations. VirtuAssist has helped over 1,000 businesses streamline operations and reduce overhead costs while maintaining productivity through dedicated virtual staffing solutions.

