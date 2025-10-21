Industry Veterans Launch Bud Authority to Address Critical Gap in Dispensary Digital Marketing

Bud Authority

Specialized marketing firm combines industry expertise with proven digital marketing strategies to serve growing dispensary retail sector

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bud Authority, a specialized digital marketing and SEO firm designed exclusively for cannabis businesses, has officially launched to serve dispensaries and cannabis brands seeking authentic, results-driven marketing solutions. Co-founded by cannabis industry veteran and advocate Mark Wallace, the firm addresses a significant market gap by combining deep cannabis sector knowledge with proven digital marketing expertise.

Unlike traditional advertising agencies that approach cannabis as just another vertical, Bud Authority's team brings extensive cannabis industry experience and top-tier digital marketing firm backgrounds to create specialized strategies. This unique perspective enables the firm to deliver targeted SEO and digital marketing services that account for the industry's unique challenges and competitive landscape.

Bud Authority offers a comprehensive suite of services including local SEO, dispensary website design, Google Business optimization, and content strategy. These services are specifically designed to help dispensaries increase search visibility, attract local customers, and build sustainable recurring revenue streams through enhanced digital presence.

"We built Bud Authority because dispensary owners deserve real partners who understand their world and actually care, not corporate marketers chasing cannabis industry profits by selling vanity metrics," says co-founder Mark Wallace. "Everything we do is built on the foundation of client and industry-centered integrity - executing everyday on their behalf for real measurable growth, honest transparency, and long-term results that drive actual business impact."

Bud Authority has established strategic partnerships with leading cannabis technology platforms including Dutchie, Springbig, Alpine IQ, Terpli and many more. These partnerships create an integrated ecosystem of marketing and data tools designed to maximize dispensary and brand success in an increasingly competitive digital marketplace.

The firm has already launched and optimized numerous websites and digital marketing campaigns for cannabis brands and retailers across the United States and Canada. Their integrity-first, anti-agency culture has been touted as a breath of fresh air against the corporate rooted tech-fatigue that has long plagued the cannabis community; while their advanced technology and data-driven strategies consistently deliver increased search visibility, enhanced online presence, and improved business performance for clients ranging from single-location dispensaries to multi-state operators and brands.

As the cannabis industry continues to mature and competition intensifies, Bud Authority positions itself as a critical partner for dispensaries and brands seeking to establish dominant local search presence and sustainable growth strategies through specialized digital marketing expertise.

About Bud Authority

Bud Authority is a cannabis-focused digital marketing and SEO firm co-founded by industry professionals including Buffalo, NY native Mark Wallace, combining extensive cannabis sector experience with proven digital marketing expertise. The firm specializes in advanced full service search engine optimization campaigns, dispensary website design, Google Business optimization, and content strategy, helping cannabis businesses dominate search results and grow recurring revenue. Through partnerships with leading cannabis technology platforms and a commitment to a true integrity-centric OS, Bud Authority delivers marketing solutions built specifically for the unique challenges of the cannabis industry.

