A Win for the Buy-Side: Gitcha’s 'Buyer Listing Service' Coming to Flexmls® Customers 

The Buyer Listing Service Flexmls Announcement

A new utility designed for MLSs to support the buy-side of real estate is in early collaboration with Flexmls®: The Buyer Listing Service® (“BLS”).

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bend startup Gitcha , a Buy-Sided Real Estate Technology built for Agents and Multiple Listing Services, announces availability in Flexmls® “We are excited to be working with FBS to bring our platform to Flexmlsusers” said Dan Cooper, CEO of Gitcha. “Providing technology that empowers buyer representation is long overdue, and we’re glad that FBS sees the value in providing their MLS customers the opportunity of buy-sided functionality that helps expand the capabilities of their cooperative database.”Built on the foundation of buy-side transparency, the BLS aims to increase agent collaboration, better inform selling agents and their clients, and create more successful transactions.“The visibility of real-time, active buyers’ wants & needs allows us to understand the drivers of untapped demand, rather than studying buyer activity related to what’s already on the market or what they’ve bought,” said Cooper. “And, with the existence of private listing networks, the BLS allows MLS organizations a counterbalance by offering a professional network that’s filled with the buyer’s voice.”The option to add The Buyer Listing Service® is now available directly through Gitcha and then deployed in concert with FBS. The Gitcha platform is white labeled to seamlessly blend with every MLS’s brand identity, and workflow locations within Flexmlswill continue to evolve.“Integrations are a valuable component of the Flexmls Platform, giving our MLS clients the flexibility to customize their subscribers’ experience with a variety of apps and products,” said Tyler Decker, Director of Product Management at FBS. “Gitcha’s Buyer Listing Service supports better alignment between buyers and sellers and enhances collaboration between agents. We’re pleased to bring this integration to our MLS clients and their subscribers.”As the “buy-side” complement to the MLS, The BLS features an agent-only feed where all licensed members can display and broadcast searchable and matchable buyer “want-listings”, formal listings created from the detailed search criteria of their buyers. Specific areas desired, must-have and nice-to-have specifications, as well as intangible factors such as timing and financing are all part of the comprehensive listings.“The context of a buyer’s search has historically been invisible but often catering to those finer details are key in achieving a successful sale” says Jake Hokinson, Chief Product Officer at Gitcha. “There are countless use cases that benefit from the proactiveness of a buyer’s motivation, and we’ve designed a platform where the buy-side can promote more conversations between agents that lead to new deals being made.”As real estate technology continues to focus on AI advancements, The Buyer Listing Servicegets back to the roots of the business: professionals collaborating to match buyers & sellers. At the heart of this shift is strengthening the role of buyer agents, a timely focus, as markets across America shift towards a buyer’s market.“Buyer agents have experienced major change and scrutiny over the last couple of years, and we believe it’s time to elevate their capabilities to solidify their essence in the business,” said Cooper. “We see a great opportunity to position buyer agency as a cornerstone of our industry’s evolution.”About Gitcha:Gitcha is the first demand-based platform in real estate, offering two complementary products that give buyer agents a similar listing experience & exposure that selling agents receive.The Buyer Listing Serviceis an integration where agents input buyer want-listings into an MLS-licensed environment and connect with fellow agents that might have access to a property that fits.Second, the agent can syndicate their listing to be viewed on Gitcha, a public platform where agents’ want-listings are displayed, creating a transparent, searchable and shareable demand marketplace for buyers’ specific criteria.Gitcha’s active public beta marketplace, Phoenix/Scottsdale, currently includes more than 700 agent subscribers, with new geographic regions launching as MLS agreements are established.About FBS:Nationally recognized and based in Fargo, North Dakota, FBS is the leading innovator and provider of MLS technology, currently serving 330,000+ real estate professionals on its premier FlexmlsPlatform. Flexmlsis one of many apps and software products built on the standards-driven SparkAPI technology platform, the industry’s first and most utilized API. 100% employee-owned and with 47 years of industry leadership, FBS repeatedly achieves unmatched industry rankings for customer and user satisfaction, platform performance, and net promoter score (NPS). Learn more about FBS and the premier FlexmlsPlatform at www.WeAreFBS.com Contact:For more information, visit gitcha.com/MLS or email sales@gitcha.com.

