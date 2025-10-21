High-tech airport solution lands in Europe - WAISL’s AeroWise is here to empower Europe’s airports

The AeroWise system in action

Using AI and digital-twin technology, AeroWise adds to airport capacity, improves efficiency, increases security and gives all users a better experience

It leads to shorter queues, better security, reduction in missed flights and baggage mishandling, improved traffic and parking solutions and large savings” — Andy Bordass

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A pioneering tech company whose AI-powered system has transformed airports in India has landed in the UK and Europe. WAISL ’s ‘ AeroWise ’, a first-of-its-kind Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC), has led to enormous efficiencies, increased capacities and huge savings.It has revolutionised the running of airports in Hyderabad and is being installed in Delhi. It is also rolling out in other airports across the world.It integrates ‘landside’, ‘terminal’ and ‘airside’ systems to create a hyper-efficient operating process that also predicts problems and offers solutions.This Indian tech firm has finally accomplished what others have been trying to achieve for more than a decade.Its system brings all relevant staff into one room and collates all data onto a single platform so it can be used to track people and aircraft across their journeys at the airport.With many airports at near-capacity and with ever-growing passenger numbers there is enormous pressure to find alternatives to extra infrastructure.Andy Bordass, an airport sector veteran who is heading WAISL’s European AeroWise roll-out, said: “This is a game-changer.“Having worked in the sector for many years I am well aware of the stress our airports are under and the need for efficiencies and increased capacity.“There are so many systems used in airports but they are rarely integrated and usually operate independently of each other.“What WAISL has done is to enable the integration of them all – in Hyderabad it has successfully integrated more than 40 IT and OT systems.“It monitors more than 100 KPIs, provides real-time insights and enables far better planning, faster incident responses, enhanced safety and high levels of passenger satisfaction.“One great thing about this tech is that we know it works; it is already operating and making a huge difference.“Where installed, AeroWise has delivered 30 per cent improvement in staff and resource utilisation, 25 per cent reduction in turn-around delays and an 80 per cent reduction in manual surveillance workloads.“It leads to shorter queues, better security, reduction in missed flights and baggage mishandling, improved traffic and parking solutions and large savings. It also increases sustainability and environmental protections.“Airports’ retail operators benefit as do the airlines which can get more flights in slots, more passengers on seats and more freight in the air.“Passengers benefit because everything is more efficient and the whole airport experience is better – we know this because it is what passengers going through Hyderabad tell us.“The time it takes to get AeroWise up and running depends on the size of airport and the number of systems to integrate – it took 30 months in Hyderabad, an airport with almost 30 million passenger journeys a year.“Thanks to AI and the tech pioneers at WAISL we now have a system that can deliver what European airports desperately need.”

WAISL's Airport Predictive Operations Command Centre (APOC)

