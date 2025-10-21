From 'No Kings' to New Conversations: How One Relationship Expert Is Helping America Heal, One Dialogue at a Time

Judy K. Herman, LPC-MHSP, NCC Listening with curiosity heals nations - Dialogue matters

If children can do this we, as a nation, can learn to cooperate and listen to each other.” — Judy K. Herman

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation watched the “No Kings” protests unfold in cities across America, one Tennessee psychotherapist says the deeper issues aren’t just political. They are relational. Judy K. Herman , founder of Relationship Wellness, LLC. , has spent decades helping people move from fear to curiosity in their most important relationships.“Relationships mirror similar dynamics, whether it’s a family or a government,” said Herman. “We either dominate, or we dialogue. The moment we stop listening, we start losing our shared humanity.”Recently, Herman facilitated a half-day retreat for a young family with three children who did not want to be there. After emotions flared, she guided them through her three steps to dialogue. They took deep breaths, listened with curiosity, and reflected what they heard. By the end of the day, one of the children said, “I can’t believe we learned to talk this way in this short amount of time."She said those same principles can help communities and leaders bridge divides. “When we learn to listen with curiosity, we can stop reacting and start connecting,” she explained. “This practice can transform our nation.”To encourage healthier dialogue, Herman offers three simple steps for any difficult conversation:1. Take a deep breath and make eye contact.2. Listen with genuine curiosity instead of preparing your reply.3. Reflect back what you heard, so the other person feels understood.“If children can do this then we, as a nation, can learn to cooperate and listen to each other” Herman said. “When people feel heard, solutions emerge. It’s the opposite of a “power-over” mindset. Real democracy depends on relational health.”Download your free Speaker-Listener Guide Judy K. Herman is hired as a speaker by organizations and associations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.