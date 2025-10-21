GageList Launches Crib Management for Complete Tool & Equipment Visibility

The new GageList Crib Management dashboard allows users to digitally issue and return gages and tool kits, eliminating paper logs for precise accountability.

Crib Management software integrates tool check-in/out, usage history, and notifications to streamline asset control.

Crib Management gives manufacturers real-time control, saving time and reducing waste.” — Scott Blankenship - CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GageList, the leader in calibration management software, today announced the launch of its new Crib Management feature, an advanced add-on designed to help manufacturers and quality teams take full control of their tools and equipment.The new feature expands GageList’s capabilities beyond calibration, delivering a smarter and more efficient way to manage tool check-in/check-out, track usage history, and ensure accountability across teams and departments.“Lost or misplaced tools can lead to downtime, missed deadlines, and unnecessary replacement costs,” said Scott Blankenship, CEO at GageList. “Our new Crib Management feature was built to give manufacturers real-time visibility and control—helping them save time, reduce waste, and improve quality system performance.”With the Crib Management module, users can:• digitally check tools in and out for clear accountability• receive automated reminders and notifications• monitor tool history and usage from anywhere• manage kits or tool sets as single, organized units• assign user roles and permissions for secure accessAvailable as a paid add-on, Crib Management integrates seamlessly with existing GageList accounts to provide a unified view of all calibrated and non-calibrated assets.Learn more about how GageList’s tool and equipment tracking software can reduce costs and streamline operations.GageList continues to lead innovation in gage calibration and asset management software , empowering manufacturers worldwide to simplify compliance and improve quality performance.To explore the new Crib Management feature or request a demo, visit the GageList Crib Management system About GageListGageList is the leading provider of calibration management software, trusted by top manufacturers worldwide — including Tesla, Amazon, Toshiba, GE and Hitachi. Designed to simplify compliance, reduce manual recordkeeping, and enhance operational efficiency, GageList helps quality teams manage calibration and asset data from a single, secure platform. With continuous innovation and unmatched customer support, GageList empowers organizations to achieve higher quality standards with less effort.Learn more at https://gagelist.com

