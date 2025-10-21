NAES offering services to guide 20-74 MVA Solar & Wind Asset Owners on new federal regulations

NAES Corporation

Solar and Wind Asset Owners risk going offline in 2026 if new federal standards are not met; NAES offering NERC Compliance services to help meet new standards

ISSAQUAH, WA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hundreds of solar & wind projects once considered outside federal oversight will be required to register and comply with reliability standards for the first time.This closes the long-standing gap that allowed many 20–74 MVA solar & wind plants to avoid registration under the previous 75 MVA and 100 kV threshold. NERC has identified more than 800 projects nationwide that now fall into scope.Under the new Category 2 rules, any inverter-based resource 20 MVA (≈18 MW) or larger, interconnected at 60 kV or higher, must register by May 2025 and achieve full compliance by May 2026.Why It Matters:- Hundreds of sites lack compliance programs and must build them from scratch- Enforcement action and penalties from NERC and regional entitiesFor asset owners in the 20–74 MVA range, preparation cannot wait. Registration and compliance programs take time to implement, and NERC requires sites to be registered well before the 2026 compliance deadline. Delays could leave projects exposed to penalties or interruptions in revenue. NAES has a dedicated NERC compliance team ready to guide owners through registration and program implementation.If you own or manage a 20–74 MVA solar or wind site, schedule time with our NERC team today to secure your compliance path.

Small Generating Projects now under NERC Regulations: Here is what you should know

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.