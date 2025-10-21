Centre of Preservation and Transmission for Cultural Heritage of the Palace Museum in Macao closes temporarily for exhibit renewal from 24 to 27 October

MACAU, October 21 - In order to renew exhibits of the “Forbidden City Architecture Conservation Exhibition” displayed in the “Centre of Preservation and Transmission for Cultural Heritage of the Palace Museum in Macao”, the Centre will be temporarily closed to the public from 24 to 27 October.

The “Centre of Preservation and Transmission for Cultural Heritage of the Palace Museum in Macao” (hereinafter referred to as the “Centre”) is the first cultural venue established through long-term collaboration between the Macao SAR Government and the Palace Museum. It officially opened in November 2024 and features areas for the restoration of cultural heritage and exhibition spaces. The area of cultural heritage restoration is equipped with specialised laboratories to carry out work on the preservation and restoration of Macao’s World Heritage sites, as well as classified immovable properties and components of cultural heritage buildings. The exhibition spaces will regularly organise exhibitions and promotional activities to promote the outstanding traditional Chinese culture.

The “Forbidden City Architecture Conservation Exhibition” is the first exhibition since the inauguration of the Centre. It features precious pieces on loan from the Palace Museum, with a focus on the Forbidden City’s woodworks, glass objects and paintings. These architectural components showcase craftsmanship, aesthetics and the concept of protection in traditional Chinese buildings. Since its launch a year ago, the exhibition has attracted over 30,000 visitors. In order to continually enrich the content, the Centre will renew its exhibits this year and introduce more representative architectural components, allowing visitors to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the cultural significance and restoration practices of the Forbidden City’s architecture. The exhibition will reopen to the public on 28 October and will be held until 8 November, 2026. Residents and tourists are welcome to visit.

The “Centre of Preservation and Transmission for Cultural Heritage of the Palace Museum in Macao”, located at the Avenida Xian Xing Hai, NAPE, Macao Museum of Art G/F, is open daily from 10am to 7pm (last admission at 6:30pm), including on public holidays and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free.

For more information, please visit the websites of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (www.icm.gov.mo) and of the Cultural Heritage of Macao (www.culturalheritage.mo).