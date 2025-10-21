Press Releases

10/21/2025

Attorney General Tong Joins Brief in Supreme Court of the United States to Prevent Trump’s Unlawful Deployment of National Guard to Chicago

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong joined a coalition of 24 attorneys general and governors in filing an amicus brief in the Supreme Court of the United States in support of Illinois and the City of Chicago against President Trump’s unlawful, unconstitutional, and undemocratic deployment of the National Guard. The brief urges the Court to deny the President’s request for a stay of a lower court order that blocked the deployment.

Attorney General Tong and the coalition argue that the President’s actions break the law and threaten one of America’s most important principles – that the military must remain under civilian control – while also threatening state sovereignty and core constitutional principles of federalism. Attorney General Tong and the coalition’s brief makes clear that this violates the Constitution and federal law.

“Donald Trump is deploying American soldiers against American families on American soil. The Supreme Court needs to recognize this for what it is—unjustified, unsafe, un-American, unlawful and unconstitutional,” said Attorney General Tong.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Tong joined a coalition of 24 attorneys general and governors in filing a similar amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in support of Illinois against President Trump’s unlawful deployment of the National Guard without approval from the state’s governor. The court allowed the President to proceed with placing National Guard troops under federal control but refused to let him proceed with deploying those troops.

Joining Attorney General Tong in this filing are the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawai‘i, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin. The governors of Kansas, Kentucky and Pennsylvania also joined the filing.

