Marvel Fans Rediscover Forgotten Fantastic Four Character 'Panno,' Sparking Online Movement

Jerome Andries as “Panno” in Fantastic Four (2015).

A one-line role in Fantastic Four (2015) becomes a fan-favorite rediscovery as Marvel fans unite to celebrate “Panno” across Reddit and media.

It’s pretty safe to say, though: the MCU has a new fan-favorite supporting character.” — ComicBook.com

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A single improvised line in Fantastic Four (2015) has unexpectedly evolved into one of the Marvel community’s most heartwarming rediscoveries. Actor and writer Jerome Andries, who portrayed a Baxter Foundation security guard in the film, was surprised to see years later that his character had been subtitled with a name, “Panno,” effectively making him a named Marvel character.The Viral DiscoveryWhat began as a casual Reddit post quickly became a viral sensation, with fans dubbing Panno “the doorman of the multiverse.” Others affectionately call him “Reed’s Coulson,” seeing him as a grounded presence who quietly connects the extraordinary world of superheroes to something human. Within days, ComicBook.com and international outlets such as Film Totaal covered the story, celebrating how a short scene from a Marvel movie gained new life nearly a decade later.Fan Creativity and Community ResponseFans have since incorporated Panno into Marvel Multiverse RPG campaigns, created fan art, and launched the “Bring Back Panno” and “Justice for Panno” movements calling for the character’s return in future Marvel projects. The rediscovery has become a passionate grassroots movement that highlights the creativity and positivity of the fandom.Andries curates the ongoing story through The Panno Files, a dedicated feature on his creative studio website, Roman Empire Media , where he documents the viral rise, fan interpretations, and community artwork surrounding the character.A Small Role, A Big ImpactThe journey of Panno has resonated with fans because it reminds them that even the smallest roles can leave a lasting mark. What began as a short exchange on set between Jerome Andries and actor Miles Teller has turned into a story about kindness, connection, and the shared imagination of fans around the world.Read the full story and view fan contributions at:Contact:Roman Empire Mediapress@romanempiremedia.comLafayette, LouisianaAbout Roman Empire MediaRoman Empire Media, founded by actor and writer Jerome Andries, develops transmedia projects that celebrate worldbuilding, fandom, and the power of small moments to spark larger stories.

