Paws on Tap Breaks Ground in Whitestown, Indiana

Self-Pour Taproom and Dog-Friendly Beer Garden to Open in Spring 2026.

We set out to create a space where people could relax, explore new beverages, and spend time with their dogs without barriers or red tape.” — Chad Johnson

WHITESTOWN, IN, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction is officially underway on Paws on Tap, a new self-pour taproom and beer garden concept set to open early Spring 2026. The first-of-its-kind venue will combine cutting-edge self-serve technology with a welcoming, dog-friendly environment designed to serve as a social hub for the Whitestown and North Indy communities.

Featuring nearly 40 rotating taps with craft beer, wine, cider, mixed drinks, and non-alcoholic beverages, Paws on Tap will offer guests the freedom to sample and enjoy drinks at their own pace, all within a space that encourages connection—both human and canine.

“This project has been years in the making,” said Chad Johnson, Founder of Paws on Tap. “We set out to create a space where people could relax, explore new beverages, and spend time with their dogs without barriers or red tape. With construction now underway, it’s exciting to see that vision take shape.”

A New Kind of Taproom Experience

Paws on Tap will feature a state-of-the-art self-pour system powered by PourMyBeer, a trusted provider of self-service beverage technology. Guests will scan a QR code on their phones to create an account, then use their devices to activate taps throughout the venue. This system allows guests to pour by the ounce, sample a wide variety of drinks, and avoid long lines.

“Whether you’re a beer enthusiast searching for your next favorite IPA or someone who enjoys a crisp cider while playing shuffleboard, the self-pour wall gives you total control over your experience,” Johnson added.

Dog-Friendly by Design

Paws on Tap is designed to be as welcoming for dogs as it is for people. Leashed dogs will be allowed both indoors and outdoors, and the space will adhere to clear behavior and cleanliness guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for all visitors.

Features Will Include:

Indoor and outdoor seating

Shuffleboard, bocce ball, and cornhole

A spacious, enclosed beer garden

Rotating live events, including trivia and music

Membership options for regular visitors

Learn more about the guest experience at the Plan Your Visit page.

Community Roots, Local Focus

As a locally owned and operated business, Paws on Tap is deeply rooted in the Whitestown and Zionsville areas. The team is thrilled to announce that we will be offering a diverse selection of beers and beverages once we open. Some will be fan favorites, while others may be more unique brews.

To celebrate its launch, the company has unveiled a Founders Club that welcomes early supporters into the Paws On Tap story with exclusive perks — from personalized stepping stones that become part of the venue itself, to merchandise discounts, limited-edition merchandise, and access to pre-opening events.

What’s Next

Site preparation is underway, with additional construction phases to follow in the coming months. The team at Paws on Tap is working closely with contractors and vendors to stay on track for an early Spring 2026 opening.

For updates, sneak peeks, and announcements leading up to the launch, visit the official website.

