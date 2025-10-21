ASPIS Cyber Technologies announces former COMCAST executive Rose Roth as new Chief Operating Officer

ASPIS Cyber Logo

Seasoned Telecom and Technology Executive to Lead ASPIS Cyber’s Next Phase of Operational Excellence and Global Expansion

The Company is thrilled to have Rose as ASPIS Cyber’s new COO and embark on a new chapter of growth and operational leadership” — Shimon Zigdon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASPIS Cyber Technologies , a global cloud-based AI cybersecurity company operating patented military-grade secure communications solutions and AI detection and protection solutions, announced today that Rose Roth has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer.Prior to joining ASPIS Cyber, Ms. Roth held senior operational executive roles at Comcast Business (NASDAQ: CMCSA), where she led the company’s national service delivery organization and directed operations for a multi-billion-dollar division with more than 1,100 employees. She has also held leadership roles with Level 3 Communications (NYSE: LVLT) and XO Communications (NASDAQ: XOHO), managing enterprise customer operations, complex network implementations, and large-scale service initiatives.“Rose is a seasoned and proven leader with unique proven record of operational team leadership, build out and success. Rose, a U.S. military veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the technology and telecommunications sectors, brings deep expertise in leading large-scale operational transformations, service delivery, and customer success initiatives across Fortune 500 organizations”, stated Shimon Zigdon, ASPIS Chief Executive Officer.As Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Roth will oversee ASPIS Cyber’s global operations, organizational scalability, and delivery frameworks to ensure disciplined execution and service excellence across all regions. Her leadership will focus on strengthening operational governance, integrating cross-functional processes, and ensuring the company’s continued success as it expands into new markets across North America, Latin America, and Europe.ASPIS Cyber is redefining the future of digital defense with a mission to protect enterprises and government agencies from the most advanced and evolving cyber threats. Our unified solutions portfolio delivers comprehensive protection across communications, mobile, endpoint, cloud, and application environments, creating a resilient shield across the entire threat landscape. Through cutting-edge innovation, AI-driven defense, and zero trust architecture, ASPIS Cyber enables organizations to anticipate, prevent, and respond to attacks with precision and speed. Enterprise- and defense-ready by design, our technologies combine secure communications, mobile threat defense, and compliance-ready intelligence to ensure operational continuity, regulatory alignment, and true cyber resilience in an era where threats evolve faster than ever.Headquartered in New York, and international offices in Tel Aviv, São Paulo, Toronto, Boca Raton, and Mexico City.Forward-Looking Statements:Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

