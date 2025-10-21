Statement by Prime Minister Carney congratulating Takaichi Sanae on becoming Prime Minister of Japan
CANADA, October 21 - “On behalf of Canadians, I congratulate Takaichi Sanae on becoming the new Prime Minister of Japan.
Canada and Japan are building new partnerships in trade, critical minerals, energy, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and defence. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Takaichi to elevate our cooperation across key sectors and create opportunities for workers and businesses in both our nations.
I thank former Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru for his leadership and service.”
