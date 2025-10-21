Joe Zeff Design Brings Holographic Storytelling to Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Assistant Concertmaster Dylan Naroff plays his 170-year-old violin via Proto Hologram at Heinz Hall in Pittsburgh.

Award-winning rapper Frzy will “beam in” to event atop PPG Place as part of a demonstration on Monday, October 27

Joe Zeff Design continues to innovate and inspire, bringing our holographic platform to new audiences in bold and imaginative ways, and we’re proud to be part of that journey.” — David Nussbaum, Founder and Chairman of Proto Inc.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe Zeff Design is once again pushing the boundaries of interactive storytelling, introducing hologram-based experiences that let people appear anywhere to share impactful stories in new and engaging ways.The Pittsburgh-based creative agency is now developing immersive content using Proto, the world’s first holographic communications platform. Its first two activations include a holographic Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra violinist performing on demand for patrons at Heinz Hall, and a virtual first responder at T-Mobile’s Executive Briefing Center in Bellevue, Wash., showcasing 5G-enabled technologies that can help save lives.Proto, founded in 2018, has been recognized globally for enabling people to beam anywhere in real time, at life-size scale, with full presence and interaction. Used by brands, universities, hospitals, and entertainers around the world, the spatial compute platform has become a bridge between physical and virtual storytelling, connecting audiences in ways that feel authentic, immediate, and human.With a new airport nearing completion and the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, JZD is developing innovative new ways to welcome first-time visitors to Pittsburgh.“The potential for this technology is limitless,” said Joe Zeff, president of Joe Zeff Design. “We love Proto and its ability to make storytelling come alive.”This isn’t the company’s first foray into emerging technology. As Graphics Director of Time magazine, Zeff pioneered the use of animation software to enhance print graphics. His company later produced some of the world’s first iPad apps and has been a leader in augmented reality.Now, JZD is unveiling its first human-sized Proto device with the help of Frzy, the award-winning rapper and Pittsburgh native, who will beam into an event atop One PPG Place on the evening of Monday, October 27. Photographer George Lange and members of the JZD team will also present as part of the AIGA Pittsburgh event“We love seeing creative teams push the boundaries of what’s possible with Proto’s technology,” said David Nussbaum, Founder and Chairman of Proto Inc. “Joe Zeff Design continues to innovate and inspire, bringing our holographic platform to new audiences in bold and imaginative ways, and we’re proud to be part of that journey.”Event details and registration:Press access and interview requests:mailto: hello@joezeffdesign.com

