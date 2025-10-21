Axolotl-Derived NeoMatriX® Showcased in National Wound Care Conference

We are seeing encouraging results with NeoMatriX in treating challenging chronic wounds. With multiple sizes available, it helps clinicians effectively manage both small and large wounds.” — Tracy Winkly

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A clinical abstract featuring NeXtGen Biologic’s NeoMatriX has been accepted as a poster session at the DFCON Conference (Diabetic Foot Conference) in Anaheim, California (October 23–25) the annual conference of the American Limb Preservation Society (ALPS), highlighting NeoMatriX®’s clinical success in managing chronic diabetic ulcers.

This poster represents the ninth abstract featuring NeXtGen Biologics’ NeoMatriX Wound Matrix accepted at national conferences, including the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC Spring and Fall), where prior poster abstracts have received top-scoring awards for case series studies and rapid-fire presentations highlighting the growing acceptance of this first of its kind technology.

Beauregard Health Systems recently conducted a retrospective review of a clinical case series using NeoMatriX®, an FDA-cleared, axolotl-derived ECM collagen matrix medical device, a species uniquely known for its regenerative capabilities. Dr. Thibodeaux and Tracy Winkly of Beauregard Health Systems will present the poster and share results from the clinical evaluation of NeoMatriX®.

"We are seeing encouraging results with NeoMatriX in treating chronic diabetic foot ulcers," said Tracy Winkly. "In the clinic, both small and large wounds can be challenging, but having NeoMatriX available in a variety of sizes makes it easier to effectively manage these chronic wounds."

Chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), affect about 1.6 million Americans each year and are a leading cause of lower-limb amputations. Over 160,000 people with diabetes undergo amputations annually, most of which are non-traumatic and linked to complications from the disease. The cost of managing DFUs and related complications exceeds $9 billion annually in the U.S., highlighting the need for innovative approaches that support improved patient outcomes.

