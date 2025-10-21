DIGroup Architecture’s Howard Graf Receives Legacy Award for Architecture Practice; Flushing Town Hall Restoration
45-Year Industry Veteran Celebrated for a Career of “Architecture for Change”QUEENS, NY/NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ/PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Howard Graf of Graf & Lewent Architects (G&L), a studio of DIGroup Architecture (DIG), was recently honored with the President’s Award for Architectural Practice. The inaugural honor, given by the Queens Foundation for Architecture (QFA) and AIA Queens Chapter, was presented at Flushing Town Hall in Queens, NY – a fitting location given Graf himself spearheaded the venue’s three-phase, $7 million restoration in the early 2000s.
“Architecture is and always has been a tool for community betterment, so to be recognized for my work – especially in this physical place specifically – is surreal,” he said. “One of my proudest accomplishments has been helping to renovate Flushing Town Hall, which always intrigued me. It was beautiful, yet underutilized. I am proud to have had a hand in helping this building realize its greatest potential and be a reflection of my life’s work.”
Graf was selected for the honor due to his decades-long personal and professional commitment to Queens and Greater New York City communities. It also celebrated his civic-minded approach to architecture and creating spaces that benefit residents.
Core Projects and a Legacy of Achievement
A registered architect in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Virginia and Maryland, Graf has served as a past president of AIA- Queens, AIA-New York State and the Flushing Council on Culture & the Arts. Additionally, Graf serves as the chairperson of the executive board for the Queens Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the board of directors for the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation. In 1989, he and Steve Lewent co-founded G&L, known for specializing in public sectors assignments, including airport and university clients.
These include New York University, St John’s, CUNY, DASNY, Vaughn College, Hofstra University, United Airlines, LaGuardia Gateway Partners, JetBlue, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Avis Budget Group and Enterprise. Unique assignments include a bridge over a street for Charmer Industries in Astoria and a Welcoming Portal Bridge over the Van Wyck Expressway at the entrance to JFK Airport.
“I can think of no one better to be honored for his work in the Queens community than Howard,” said Vince Myers, DIG co-founder principal and president. “We are proud to celebrate all of his achievements and call him a colleague, bringing his passion, expertise and commitment to doing good as an instrumental member of our collective team.”
DIG, which is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ and has an office in Philadelphia where the firm is currently completing the Paschalville Library renovation, acquired G&L in April. Graf, who earned his Master of Architecture and MBA from the University of Illinois, is a principal at DIG and is looking ahead to future projects.
“While this award is a tremendous honor, it’s a launchpad for what’s next," said Graf. “We’re bringing decades of lessons learned in higher education and transit to a much broader stage. This isn’t just a consolidation of talent; it’s a strategic move to amplify DIG’s ‘Architecture for Change’ philosophy.”
Thanks to the merger, DIG is extending its reach to tackle complex challenges and create even more spaces that genuinely make a difference. The collaboration proves that thoughtful, community-focused design can be a catalyst for positive transformation.
“DIG is celebrating Howard and our powerful architecture, interior design and environmental graphics forces,” said Myers. “Our singular DIG mission and vision enable us to have a greater impact than we’d have individually. As a result, our impact is exponential.”
About DIGroup Architecture
DIGroup Architecture LLC is an award-winning certified MBE, SBE and DBE architecture, interior design, and graphics, signage and wayfinding design firm headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ, with offices in Philadelphia, PA, and Queens, NY. Formed in 2006, DIG specializes in the education, healthcare, senior living, civic, and transportation sectors.
