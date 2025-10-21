HUGO BOSS MD HAILS 'EXTRAORDINARY' GLOBAL DESIGN TALENT AS FOUR NATIONS ADVANCE TO TAIPEI FINAL

Category Winning Designs - Real Leather. Stay Different. International Student Design Competition 2025 Meet the Finalists - Real Leather. Stay Different. International Student Design Competition 2025 Christopher Koerber, Managing Director, Hugo Boss Ticino is a judge for the Real Leather. Stay Different. International Student Design Competition 2025

Record-breaking RLSD '25 design competition sees four global finalists head to Taipei as Gen Z designers take on fast fashion with sustainable leather creations

What we're seeing is a generation that instinctively understands the environmental stakes yet refuses to compromise on either creativity or responsibility.” — Christopher Koerber, Managing Director of HUGO BOSS

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fashion industry is witnessing a surge in youth-driven sustainable design innovation. This is the conclusion of Christopher Koerber, Managing Director of HUGO BOSS and judge of the Real Leather. Stay Different. (RLSD) International Student Design Competition 2025, which received a record-breaking 1,483 entries from more than 75 design schools worldwide.Four exceptional designers from Italy, the UK, Israel and Vietnam will now compete for the international title at Taipei's iconic Taipei 101, next week, on October 28, presenting their sustainable leather creations to a distinguished panel including Christopher Koerber and celebrity stylist Mike Adler."The shortlist for this year's international final is extraordinary," said Christopher Koerber. "These young designers are not only crafting stunning, emotionally resonant pieces, they're redefining how we think about sustainable luxury. What we're seeing is a generation that instinctively understands the environmental stakes yet refuses to compromise on either creativity or responsibility."The competition's explosive growth - now in its fifth year - reflects a fundamental shift in fashion education priorities. From armour-inspired apparel exploring psychological vulnerability to modular footwear systems designed for circular economy principles, this year's winners demonstrate sophisticated understanding of both craft and sustainability imperatives.Kerry Brozyna, President of the Leather & Hide Council of America , funders of the competition, revealed the motivation behind the launch of RLSD: "We launched Real Leather. Stay Different. to counter the mounting threat of fast fashion and its environmentally catastrophic reliance on petroleum-based plastics masquerading as textiles. What we didn't expect was this level of engagement from a generation more than capable of working out what true sustainability means for the planet. They're not just designing products - they're designing solutions that prioritise sustainably sourced natural fibres, including leather."The four designers heading to Taipei may come from different corners of the world, but they're all united by their innovative approaches to using sustainable materials in their work. Apparel winner Islam Nashef from Israel’s Bezalel Academy of Art and Design created "Shields," exploring the tension between protection and vulnerability through armour-evoking constructions. UK's Jamie Unlu O'Grady from De Montfort University developed"SubTraction," a revolutionary modular footwear system where components can be replaced, interchanged, upcycled or disposed of to biodegrade, independently. Italy's Sara Morandini from Accademia Costume & Moda presented "Ombrage," a unisex collection inspired by primal natural forces. Vietnam's Lan Anh Nguyễn from Hoa Sen University captured the People's Choice award with "Horn to Hope," symbolising resilience through the union of threatened rhinos and thriving orchids.The RLSD international final will take place at AMBI SPACE ONE, Taiwan's first intelligent, immersive venue within the world's tallest green building - a location chosen to underscore the intersection of technology, creativity and sustainability central to contemporary design education. The four international category winners will be joined by the RLSD Taiwan 2025 overall winner, Wu Jo I, who will compete on behalf of the host nation."Asia-Pacific is emerging as a creative powerhouse, and Taiwan specifically is gaining recognition as a hub of style and innovation," noted Brozyna. "Hosting our international final in Taipei connects our global finalists with one of the world's most dynamic creative capitals."The winning designs will feature in RLSD's global Capsule Collection, showcased at fashion and sustainability events worldwide, providing international exposure for emerging talent while demonstrating leather's role as a sustainable alternative to synthetic material.With its campaign having reached hundreds of millions of people globally, RLSD continues positioning natural materials as essential tools for combating fashion waste and environmental degradation. For more information: www.chooserealleather.com Notes to editors: Meet the 2025 RLSD International Student Design Competition Category Winners

2025 Real Leather. Stay Different. promotional video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.