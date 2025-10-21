TURAH Introduces the 'TURAH Twin' — A Rare Pairing of Mercedes-Benz Icons

Bird’s-eye view of the TURAH Twin — the W460 G-Wagon and W113 Pagoda, unified by matching deep red interiors and uncompromising detail.

TURAH unveils the TURAH Twin — combining the elegance of the W113 Pagoda and the resilience of the W460 G-Wagon into one visionary offer.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TURAH proudly presents the TURAH Twin, an extraordinary automotive pairing that unites two of the most iconic Mercedes-Benz classics into a single, visionary offering: a meticulously restored and re-imagined 1968 W113 280SL Pagoda and a 1980 W460 G-Wagon.

The launch of the TURAH Twin follows TURAH’s recent success with the sale of a fully restored 1961 Mercedes-Benz W121 190SL, which achieved USD 223,000 at a U.S. auction on Bring a Trailer — placing it firmly within the upper tier of recorded 190SL sales in the United States. This milestone underscores the growing recognition of TURAH’s craftsmanship and its position among the most respected European restoration houses expanding into the U.S. market.

Guided by TURAH’s philosophy of heritage redefined — where precision meets soul — both vehicles transcend traditional restoration. Each has been carefully re-engineered to honor its original character while embracing modern craftsmanship and innovation. Together, the Pagoda and G-Wagon embody a dialogue of contrasts: elegance meets strength, past meets future.

Currently, the Pagoda is valued at USD 350,000 and the G-Wagon at USD 225,000. For a limited time, collectors have the opportunity to secure both together as the TURAH Twin for USD 500,000 — a rare chance to acquire two automotive legends at once.

“The TURAH Twin is more than a pairing; it’s a statement,” says Lukas Voelkerer, CEO of TURAH. “It embodies our belief that true luxury lies in reviving history and refining it with today’s highest standards. By crafting every detail in-house, we ensure absolute authenticity and quality — and the results speak for themselves.”

Each TURAH build begins with a complete disassembly and forensic evaluation of the original vehicle — a process that combines classic craftsmanship with cutting-edge digital scanning and modern materials engineering. From hand-shaped body panels to custom upholstery tailored in-house, every element is restored or reimagined with the same level of precision found in haute couture. This commitment to detail ensures that each TURAH creation is both an homage to Mercedes-Benz heritage and a modern collectible built for the next generation.

Unlike most in the industry, TURAH executes every stage of the restoration and re-imagination process in-house — from bodywork and mechanical engineering to interior tailoring and final assembly. This vertical integration ensures not only complete quality control but also the soul and integrity that define every TURAH creation. Each vehicle represents hundreds of hours of artisanal craftsmanship combined with advanced engineering, delivering a driving experience that feels timeless yet effortlessly modern.

The TURAH Twin also marks a new chapter in automotive collecting. Rather than acquiring vehicles individually, collectors can now invest in a curated pairing that tells a complete story. The Pagoda embodies the refined elegance of the late 1960s, while the G-Wagon stands for adventure and versatility. Together, they represent a journey through decades of Mercedes-Benz excellence — reinterpreted for modern connoisseurs who value rarity, authenticity, and meaningful ownership experiences.

Collectors and enthusiasts can explore the TURAH Twin in greater detail at www.turah.com and request exclusive insights or schedule a personal viewing regarding availability.

About TURAH

Based in Palm Beach, Florida, with an expanding presence across the United States and a dedicated production facility in Europe, TURAH specializes in the restoration and Restomod of Mercedes-Benz classics. Combining engineering excellence, bespoke design, and lifestyle experiences in a 360-degree approach, TURAH embodies the philosophy: Rediscover Freedom.

Rarity. Soul. Performance. The TURAH Twin.

