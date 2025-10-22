Dornbracht Featured at the Newly Reimagined Fisher & Paykel New York Experience Center

Dornbracht Atelier

Dornbracht, the leading premium fittings manufacturer, is proud to announce its participation in the new Fisher & Paykel New York Experience Center.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dornbracht , the leading premium fittings manufacturer, is proud to announce its participation in the newly reimagined Fisher & Paykel New York Experience Center.Coming off the success of Fisher & Paykel’s first Canadian Experience Centre in Toronto earlier this year, the recently redesigned New York Experience Center by the Fisher & Paykel Design Team and Schiller Projects reflects the New Zealand brand’s ethos of luxury design inspired by nature. Within this immersive environment, Dornbracht products are showcased as part of a holistic vision of elevated living, celebrating innovation, craftsmanship, and timeless design.“In collaborating with Dornbracht, we found a partner whose timeless form and enduring quality align seamlessly with our design ethos,” says Xanthe Whiteley, Senior Brand & Experience Designer. “Their refined craftsmanship and finishes allow their faucets to integrate effortlessly across each distinct kitchen environment within the Experience Center, complementing a space that is highly considered, deeply functional, and reflective of the character and craft of New York City.”Located in the A&D Building, one of Manhattan’s premier design destinations, the Fisher & Paykel New York Experience Center offers designers, architects, and homeowners the opportunity to experience exceptional brands and their latest offerings in a bespoke, luxury setting.###About DornbrachtDornbracht is a leading specialist for superior designer fittings and accessories for bathrooms, spas and kitchens. The company, with headquarters in Iserlohn, Germany, was founded in 1950 and today is internationally active with its product portfolio in more than 125 markets. Dornbracht fittings are available through over 300 kitchen and bath specialty stores throughout the United States.About Fisher and PaykelFisher & Paykel is a global luxury appliance company founded in New Zealand with a unique culture of curiosity and world-first innovation. For 90 years, it has challenged conventional appliance design with a human insight, performance innovation and technology-led approach, resulting in iconic products that respond to the changing nature of the kitchen and reimagine the future of fabric care. Today, as Fisher & Paykel designs for a changing world, it carries its legacy of innovation into the future with efficient, connected and refined appliance ecosystems. Built to last and engineered for life, they integrate seamlessly with modern homes and lifestyles and accelerate the brand’s carbon-zero transition.PRESS INQUIRIESJamie HoffmanAccount Director, SPREAD Communicationsjamie@spread-communications.com

