SHINE: A Global Survivor-Led Collaboration Debuts at the 17th World Stroke Congress

BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHINE (Survivors Honouring Inclusion, Networking and Empowerment), a groundbreaking international stroke collaboration led entirely by stroke survivors, launched today at the 17th World Stroke Congress (WSC) in Barcelona, Spain.Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability, with an estimated 12 million new strokes occurring annually and affecting over 94 million people worldwide. While acute care has advanced, long-term support and prevention are far less developed.By placing survivor leadership and lived experience at the center of stroke care, research and policy, SHINE represents a transformative step toward improved support and prevention. This survivor-led initiative aims to create more equitable, relevant and responsive systems for life after stroke through global collaboration, advocacy, research and innovation.Stroke survivors bring essential insight and leadership to shaping care, research and policy that truly reflect lived experience and goals. SHINE puts survivor leadership and lived experience at the center of stroke care by:● Partnering with organizations, providers, researchers and policymakers to strengthen systems with survivor insight.● Contributing to research that reflects what matters to survivors.● Advocating policies that support freedom, purpose and personalized support.● Sharing expertise through conferences, training and partnerships.● Supporting a global network of survivors to lead change in their communities.“While acute stroke care has advanced in remarkable ways, there are still gaps in secondary prevention and lack of sufficient long-term support for survivors,” says Stacie Broek, Co-Founder & Executive Director, SHINE. “Our work is driven by education, innovation and science, with a steadfast belief that survivor voices are vital to shaping meaningful change in stroke care.”“The unique aspect of SHINE is that it is the first global movement led by lived experience, ensuring authenticity, integrity and credibility in every step we take,” says Melinda Roaldsen, Co-Founder & SHINE Scientific Director. “Lived experience is an expertise in its own right.”Meet the FoundersStacie Broek, Co-Founder & Executive Director, is a public advocate who rebuilt her life after a stroke at age 46. She champions person-led care, connecting thousands of survivors monthly through her newsletter. Stacie has addressed international policymakers and healthcare leaders, including delivering a keynote at the World Health Organization’s Trust and Transformation Health Systems Conference in Tallinn, a Panel Discussion at the World Health Assembly in Geneva and a speech at the Global High-level Technical Meeting on NCDs; UN City in Copenhagen. She serves on multiple advisory boards and is the author of (al)ONE: Thriving a Stroke.Melinda B. Roaldsen, Co-Founder & Scientific Director, is an MD, Associate Professor, Vice Head of the Department of Clinical Medicine at UiT The Arctic University of Norway and Senior Advisor at the University Hospital of North Norway. She is a stroke expert who survived a carotid artery dissection in 2023. With extensive experience in acute stroke research and leadership roles in major European stroke projects, Melinda bridges clinical, academic and survivor communities. She has spoken at prestigious events, including opening the Presidential symposium at ESOC2024, the Global Stroke Action Coalition (GSAC) launch, the World Health Assembly GSAC event and the European Parliament. Melinda’s research has helped change clinical stroke practice.Stacy Quinn, Co-Founder & Communications Director, transformed her personal stroke journey into advocacy after experiencing misdiagnosis and frustration. She is founder of My Stroke of Hope, a resource for carotid artery dissection and stroke survivors, and raises awareness of stroke in young women. Through this platform, she speaks at events, conferences and other forums encouraging people to be the “Chief Health Officer of their Life.” Stacy has served as spokeswoman for the American Heart Association’s (AHA) NJ Go Red For Women campaign and has received numerous honors, including the AHA NJ Woman of Distinction Award.For more information, visit www.shinecollaboration.org

