WARF Board Welcomes New Trustee Judy Olian

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation is proud to announce the appointment of Judy D. Olian, a distinguished leader in higher education and management, to its Board of Trustees.Olian is President Emeritus of Quinnipiac University, having served as its President from 2018 to 2025. Quinnipiac is a comprehensive private university located in Connecticut, serving 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students. During her tenure, the university added numerous market-facing programs, hired faculty in cutting-edge fields and built major facilities that enhanced research, student career readiness and community well-being.Prior to Quinnipiac University, Olian served as dean of UCLA Anderson School of Management and John E. Anderson Chair in Management for over 12 years. Her leadership at UCLA was marked by strategic growth, hiring a record number of faculty and raising over $450 million for student and faculty support, innovative programming and capital improvements. Olian’s career also includes leadership roles at Pennsylvania State University and the University of Maryland.Olian holds a master’s degree and doctorate in industrial relations from UW-Madison and received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Hebrew University, Jerusalem. She serves on multiple boards, including Ares Management, United Therapeutics, Mattel, the Hartford Healthcare System and the Knight Commission for Collegiate Athletics. She was also appointed by Connecticut’s Governor to co-chair AdvanceCT, the private-public commission that attracts and retains businesses to Connecticut.“Throughout my years in higher education, I have admired the innovative, market approaches taken by WARF to support path-breaking research and inventions, and to impact the university in unmatched ways,” says Olian. “It’s now my privilege to join WARF’s impressive board in continuing to secure pathways for breakthrough innovations at UW that go on to benefit the world.”“Judy’s remarkable career in higher education and management make her a natural fit for our board,” says WARF CEO Erik Iverson. “I look forward to the energy and expertise she’ll bring to our mission as we continue to advance innovations that benefit people in Wisconsin and beyond.”WARF Board Chair Deborah Keller says, “Judy’s appointment brings a powerful blend of strategic vision and academic expertise to our board. Her insights and experience will help guide WARF’s efforts to support groundbreaking research at UW-Madison.”About WARFCelebrating a century of service in 1925, the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) patents and licenses discoveries from UW-Madison research, manages an investment portfolio generated from licensing and investment proceeds, and provides annual grants to the campus to support further scientific investigation and research. By driving collaborations among researchers, investors, industry and entrepreneurs, WARF commercializes innovations from campus through various initiatives. WARF Accelerator improves the commercialization potential of university intellectual property through industry engagement and investment in proof-of-concept milestones to validate market potential, demonstrate commercial value and de-risk technology. WARF Therapeutics partners with UW-Madison and Morgridge Institute researchers employing an industry-focused approach to improve the value propositions of drug candidates. WARF Ventures is an early-stage venture fund that invests in startups based on UW/WARF technologies. Learn more at warf.org

