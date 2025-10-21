Fabric Announces Strategic Partnership with Pendo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fabric , the leading customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) consultancy, today announced, it has entered into a strategic partnership with Pendo , the Software Experience Management (SXM) platform that helps companies understand, guide, and improve digital experiences. As a strategic and technical services partner, Fabric will combine its expertise in experience transformation and agentic AI with Pendo’s behavioral intelligence, user sentiment, and AI-powered in-app guidance capabilities to help organizations understand, optimize, and elevate the web, mobile, AI, and agentic experiences they provide to their users.The collaboration strengthens Fabric’s growing network of strategic technology partnerships designed to help enterprises move from reactive measurement to proactive improvement. By integrating Pendo’s end-to-end platform — spanning analytics, in-app guidance, feedback, and sentiment insights — with Fabric’s experience management frameworks, organizations can see how people actually interact with their software and agents, and design systems that learn and act on those insights for improved business outcomes.“The way humans interact with digital systems and the way AI agents interact with each other are both evolving at incredible speed,” said Keith Pine, Managing Partner at Fabric. “Organizations need to keep pace with these changes to understand how their systems are performing, improve them, and scale intelligently. Our partnership with Pendo allows us to deliver solutions for our clients that connect what users do inside digital products and agents with what they need, while giving Pendo customers access to Fabric’s industry-leading strategic, experience design, agentic AI, and technical expertise.”As a Pendo strategic services partner, Fabric will help organizations maximize the value of their Pendo investment by providing strategic guidance to identify high-impact use cases, connect product and agent data to broader experience goals, and prioritize transformation efforts, while also guiding the technical deployment and configuration of Pendo to deliver real, measurable business outcomes.This partnership expands Fabric’s growing ecosystem of alliances across the experience, analytics, and AI landscape — strengthening the firm’s capabilities to help organizations deploy intelligent systems that listen, learn, and act to continually elevate customer and employee outcomes.“We believe Pendo will be an essential tool for helping organizations make sense of the emerging world of agentic AI experiences,” said Chris Kelly, Managing Partner at Fabric. “Pendo’s platform capabilities complement the work we’ve been pioneering in the agentic space. At Fabric, we’ve always led the charge in defining the future of experience, guiding our partners into it, and this partnership takes that vision even further.”About FabricFabric is a Human Experience™ consulting firm. We deliver heavy-hitting, actionable strategy and execution, without the complexity.In today’s ever-evolving landscape, organizations must consider everyone interacting with their business, customers, employees, partners, vendors, suppliers, etc. We help our clients succeed by improving experiences for all audiences at every touchpoint.From our inception, we have been a strategy-led and technology-enabled organization with an unwavering commitment to driving positive business outcomes.Learn more at fabric.cxAbout PendoAt Pendo, we’re on a mission to improve the world’s experience with software. Thousands of global companies use Pendo to provide better software experiences for 900 million people every month. Our integrated Software Experience Management (SXM) platform manages the entire enterprise software asset: customer- and employee-facing applications; desktop and mobile platforms; and SaaS, AI, and agentic software.Learn more at pendo.com

