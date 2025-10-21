Delaware to Host Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Annual Meeting Oct. 27-30 in Dewey Beach

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission will address the horseshoe crab fishery management plan Tuesday, Oct. 28 in

Dewey Beach when Delaware hosts the annual ASMFC annual meeting for the first time since 2008. /Delaware DNREC graphic

With member state Delaware hosting the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s 83rd Annual Meeting Oct. 27-30 in Dewey Beach, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control encourages anglers, commercial fishers and conservationists to follow the event either in person or virtually and provide input for their areas of fisheries interest. In particular, proposed changes to fisheries management plans affecting Delaware for striped bass, menhaden and horseshoe crabs are to be voted on by ASMFC commissioners at the meeting to take place at the Hyatt Place Dewey Beach, 1301 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach, Del.

The ASMFC was formed in 1942 as a commission to coordinate and conserve fisheries resources from the 15 Atlantic Coast states from Maine to Florida. While in-person attendance is welcome, the ASMFC has scheduled a hybrid annual meeting to enable remote participation by its commissioners and interested stakeholders in all meetings over the course of the four-day event.

Important ASMFC agenda items for Delaware include:

The Horseshoe Crab Management Board meeting, from 8:30-10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28;

The Atlantic Menhaden Management Board meeting, starting at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 28;

The Atlantic Striped Bass Management Board meeting, from 9:45 a.m.-noon and resuming from 1:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29

“We know many Delawareans are very interested in the striped bass, menhaden and horseshoe crab management plan decisions that will be made at the ASMFC’s Delaware Board meetings,” said DNREC Fisheries Section Administrator John Clark. “The ASMFC’s first annual meeting to be held in Delaware since 2008 is an ideal opportunity to get a better understanding of the management process for these three key species that are of both keen recreational and commercial interest.”

For more information about signing up to attend the meeting either in person or virtually, visit the ASMFC website.

Delaware is next scheduled to host the ASMFC’s annual meeting in 2040.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on more than 68,000 acres of public land. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov



###