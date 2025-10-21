Jenny Hurley Featured in Influential Women as a Visionary Leader Shaping the Future of Las Vegas Hospitality

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redefining Excellence Through Leadership, Integrity, and a Lifelong Passion for the Guest ExperienceJenny Jen Hurley, CMP, recognized by Influential Women in its prestigious 2025 series, is a standout leader in the Las Vegas hospitality and meetings industry. With more than two decades of expertise, Jenny exemplifies the perfect blend of business acumen, cultural connection, and heartfelt service that defines world-class hospitality.As Business Development Manager at JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa, Jenny brings a dynamic approach to strategic partnerships, key account retention, and client engagement. Fluent in both English and Mandarin Chinese, she bridges cultures effortlessly—making her an invaluable partner to both domestic and international clients.Her impressive career includes pivotal sales leadership roles at renowned properties such as Mandalay Bay, New York-New York, and Luxor, where she cultivated high-value group bookings, managed national accounts, and forged enduring client relationships. A true industry expert, she continues to shape Las Vegas’s position as a premier destination for global meetings and events.Jenny’s educational foundation includes an MBA in Marketing and a B.S. in Hospitality Management from San Francisco State University, where she also served as Treasurer of the International Students Club. She earned her Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) credential in 2007 and has remained actively involved in organizations such as Meeting Professionals International and the Las Vegas Hospitality Association (LVHA).Today, Jenny proudly serves as Treasurer on the Board of LVHA (2024–present), following her impactful term as a Board Director from 2022 to 2024. Her leadership continues to drive innovation, collaboration, and professional excellence across the industry.Jenny attributes her success to a strong commitment to professionalism, integrity, and a genuine passion for the hospitality and event industry. These values have shaped her leadership approach and helped her build strong, lasting relationships with both clients and colleagues. By consistently delivering excellence and fostering trust, she has made meaningful contributions to the growth and innovation of the industry she loves.“The best career advice I’ve ever received is to advocate for myself,” Jenny shares. Early in her journey, she learned that it is essential to speak up for her ideas, accomplishments, and aspirations—not just for personal growth, but also to earn respect and create opportunities. By confidently expressing her voice and recognizing her value, she has navigated challenges and built a career that is rooted in authenticity and impact.Known for her energy, professionalism, and passion for the guest experience, Jenny Jen Hurley continues to champion innovation and excellence in hospitality, offering strategic insight and collaborative spirit to every initiative she leads—truly embodying what it means to be an influential woman in today’s hospitality industry.Learn More about Jenny Hurley:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jenny-hurley Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

