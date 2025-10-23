BUYCO Launches Official Amazon Brand Store Featuring Premium Activewear for Women

BUYCO expands its U.S. presence with the launch of its official Amazon Brand Store, offering women’s leggings, tops, and performance activewear.

Our Amazon Brand Store launch marks the next step in our journey to bring BUYCO’s premium activewear to a wider audience” — Zia Ur Rehman, Founder of BUYCO GROUP LLC

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- =BUYCO GROUP LLC, a Missouri-based activewear company, has officially launched its Amazon Brand Store, bringing its line of premium women’s activewear to customers across the United States.The launch represents another major milestone for BUYCO following its recent U.S. trademark filing. The new Amazon Brand Store features the brand’s signature performance apparel — including leggings shapewear , tops, and two-piece active sets — all designed for modern women seeking both comfort and confidence in motion.“Our Amazon Brand Store launch is a proud moment for us,” said Zia Ur Rehman, Founder of BUYCO GROUP LLC. “This platform allows us to connect directly with our U.S. audience and showcase BUYCO’s dedication to quality, design, and everyday performance.”BUYCO’s collection combines sleek aesthetics with technical craftsmanship, using high-quality stretch fabrics for maximum flexibility and style. The store is designed to reflect the brand’s identity — minimal, empowering, and performance-driven.Consumers can now explore and purchase BUYCO’s latest products directly on Amazon, making the brand’s growing collection accessible nationwide.About BUYCO GROUP LLCBUYCO GROUP LLC is a fashion-forward apparel company based in Kansas City, Missouri. Specializing in women’s activewear, the company aims to inspire confidence, movement, and self-expression through premium-quality apparel.

