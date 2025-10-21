Governor Shapiro Secures Nearly $353 Million Investment from Eos Energy to Relocate Headquarters to Pittsburgh and Expand PA-Based Battery Manufacturing Operations in Allegheny County, Creating 735 New Jobs

The Commonwealth is investing $22 million in the zinc-based battery manufacturer to support its headquarters relocation to Pittsburgh’s North Shore and further grow its Western Pennsylvania manufacturing operations. Today’s announcement is the latest economic development project under the Shapiro Administration to boost the energy and manufacturing industries in Pennsylvania ― the only Northeast state with a growing economy according to a new report. Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration have competed for and won nearly $26 billion in private sector investments since taking office, creating more than 13,200 new jobs, and driving economic growth across Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that Eos Energy Enterprises (Eos) — the country’s leading innovator in the design, sourcing, and manufacturing of American-made zinc-based battery energy storage systems – is investing $352.9 million to relocate its headquarters to Pennsylvania from New Jersey, expand its existing manufacturing operation in Allegheny County, and create and retain 1,000 total jobs. The Commonwealth is investing $22 million into the project, which is creating at least 735 new jobs and retaining 265 current positions. Governor Shapiro will join Eos leadership and local officials today at the company’s manufacturing plant in Allegheny County to celebrate the announcement.

Eos currently leases two facilities in Turtle Creek, where an initial phase of the project began in 2024 with the installation of a new state-of-the-art automated production line. As part of this expansion, the company will lease an existing 432,000-square-foot facility in Marshall Township in northern Allegheny County where additional production lines are planned for deployment.

Eos will also relocate its corporate headquarters from New Jersey to a 40,000-square-foot office space at Nova Place, located in Pittsburgh’s North Shore neighborhood in the latter half of 2026.This relocation will support Eos’s proprietary battery management system, software, controls, and analytics platform, DawnOS™, as well as its corporate operations. In alignment with its expanding software and engineering focus, Eos will strengthen its partnership with local universities, notably Carnegie Mellon University, to cultivate a highly skilled workforce proficient in robotics, artificial intelligence, computer science, and engineering.

“The demand for energy is going up — and my Administration is capitalizing on Pennsylvania’s strengths as a national energy leader and net energy exporter to attract leading energy manufacturers like Eos Energy to the Commonwealth,” said Governor Shapiro. “We’re doubling down on our efforts to aggressively compete for — and win — major projects like this one by cutting red tape, building out our skilled workforce, and investing in the next generation of energy technology. I’m proud that Pennsylvania will be home to Eos’ new global headquarters — and my Administration will continue to work to cut energy costs, create good-paying jobs, and position the Commonwealth to continue to be a national energy leader for decades to come.”

Eos received a funding proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $10 million Pennsylvania First grant and $12 million through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) which includes $3 million previously awarded to Eos in 2022. In addition, the company could be eligible for tax credits/tax deductions through the Qualified Manufacturing Innovation and Reinvestment Deduction program, the Manufacturing Tax Credit program, and the Research and Development Tax Credit program.

“With this expansion, Eos is strengthening two of the key industries at the center of our Economic Development Strategy — energy and manufacturing,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “We are committed to positioning Pennsylvania as both an energy leader and an economic powerhouse and bold investments like this one will help us get there. This project will create and sustain 1,000 jobs while expanding opportunity for people across Western Pennsylvania.”

Allegheny County also invested $2 million to support this relocation and expansion by Eos.

“Eos Energy’s expansion in Allegheny County is a testament to our region’s collaborative spirit and commitment to shared prosperity,” said County Executive Sara Innamorato. “This significant expansion ― made possible with critical support from the US Department of Energy, Governor Josh Shapiro, and a commitment of $2 million from Allegheny County — highlights the power of partnership in driving economic growth. Together, we are not only creating hundreds of jobs in Allegheny County but also laying the groundwork for a sustainable future in clean tech-led manufacturing and clean energy.”

“Eos Energy’s decision to expand its manufacturing operations in Allegheny County is a powerful testament to the value proposition this region offers at the nexus of energy, manufacturing, and innovation,” said Stefani Pashman, CEO of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development. “Eos’ move will not only strengthen our region’s position as a hub for advanced energy storage, but it will also attract new suppliers, partners, and innovators to the Pittsburgh region. We’re especially proud that this growth comes with a continued commitment to the company’s partnerships with local universities and the United Steelworkers — ensuring that good, family-sustaining jobs remain at the center of this story. This expansion underscores what’s possible when business, labor, and community work together to build a more resilient and competitive regional economy.”

Founded in 2008, Eos develops and manufactures American-made aqueous zinc batteries (Znyth™), currently targeting the utility, industrial and commercial sector for power storage. Designed for a decentralized, democratized, and decarbonized energy system, Eos solutions are helping to support sustainable clean energy systems and resilient power grids, while supporting American supply chains through their 91 percent domestic content.

“In today’s competitive environment, and in what we’re working to achieve in powering the nation’s future, you need not only natural resources and technology innovations, but also a strong public-private partnership,” said Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer of Eos Energy. “What we are announcing today is built upon a strong industrial history, combined with a world class university ecosystem. Pennsylvania is positioning itself at the forefront of America’s energy transition — enabling us to bring America’s battery to scale.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Companies are choosing Pennsylvania as their home for growth: Mint-X, which relocated its manufacturing operation from Queens, New York, to Hazleton, Luzerne County; Excelitas Technologies, which moved its headquarters from Massachusetts to Pittsburgh; and Adare Pharma, which relocated to Northeast Philadelphia, and Schless Bottles, which relocated to Allentown, both from New Jersey.

Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy, according to a new report from Axios on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. This latest recognition builds on growing evidence that Pennsylvania’s economy is strong, competitive, and on the rise. Recently, Area Development ranked Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.”

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive by:

Launching the Commonwealth’s first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades

in nearly two decades Cutting red tape and streamlining permitting and licensing

Making strategic investments that have attracted nearly $26 billion in private-sector investment, created more than 13,200 good-paying jobs, and expanded opportunity across the Commonwealth

That includes the largest private-sector investment in Pennsylvania history — Amazon’s initial $20 billion investment to build new AI and cloud computing campuses, creating thousands of high-tech and construction jobs.

From day one, Governor Shapiro has worked to spur economic development through historic investments in site development, main streets, small businesses, and workforce development, while speeding up the Commonwealth’s permitting, licensing, and certification processes.

The Shapiro Administration is delivering real results — and building on that momentum. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal calls for new and expanded investments to advance the Economic Development Strategy and boost Pennsylvania’s competitiveness, including:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $3 million to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives

to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives Expediting the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) cuts by two years, reducing the current tax rate each year by 0.75 percent

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy in the Governor’s 2025-26 budget proposalat Governor Shapiro’s Budget website and discover how the Administration is creating economic opportunity to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

