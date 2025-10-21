ATV Crash with Injury in Loudon

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer William B. Jones

603-271-3361

October 21, 2025



Loudon, NH – On October 20, 2025, at approximately 2:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an ATV crash involving a single operator in Loudon. Loudon PD Officers arrived first on scene followed by a Fish and Game Conservation Officer.

Tura Parnell, 39, of Loudon was operating an ATV along a dirt section of trail near Beck Road in Loudon. Parnell lost control of the ATV causing it to roll over. Parnell was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Parnell was transported to Concord Hospital by Loudon ambulance services with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind riders to always operate within their capabilities and always use safety equipment. To learn more visit https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/highway-recreational-vehicles-ohrv-and-snowmobiles.