ATV Crash with Injury in Loudon
CONTACT:
Conservation Officer William B. Jones
603-271-3361
October 21, 2025
Loudon, NH – On October 20, 2025, at approximately 2:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an ATV crash involving a single operator in Loudon. Loudon PD Officers arrived first on scene followed by a Fish and Game Conservation Officer.
Tura Parnell, 39, of Loudon was operating an ATV along a dirt section of trail near Beck Road in Loudon. Parnell lost control of the ATV causing it to roll over. Parnell was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Parnell was transported to Concord Hospital by Loudon ambulance services with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind riders to always operate within their capabilities and always use safety equipment. To learn more visit https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/highway-recreational-vehicles-ohrv-and-snowmobiles.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.