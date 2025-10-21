BUYCO GROUP LLC Announces U.S. Trademark Filing and Entry Into the American Activewear Market BUYCO GROUP LLC Announces U.S. Trademark Filing and Entry Into the American Activewear Market

Emerging activewear brand BUYCO strengthens its U.S. presence with official trademark filing and plans for a national launch of its premium women’s activewear.

Our U.S. trademark filing represents more than a business milestone—it’s a commitment to empowering women through fashion and movement.” — Zia Ur Rehman, Founder of BUYCO GROUP LLC

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BUYCO GROUP LLC, an emerging fashion and lifestyle company specializing in women’s activewear, has officially filed its U.S. trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), marking a major milestone in the brand’s U.S. expansion strategy.The company, founded with a mission to blend performance, confidence, and comfort, is preparing to enter the American market with its upcoming launch of BUYCO Activewear —a premium collection featuring leggings, tops, shapewear, and fitness apparel designed for modern, active women.“BUYCO was created to redefine comfort and confidence,” said Zia Ur Rehman, Founder of BUYCO GROUP LLC. “Our focus is to provide quality, functional activewear that empowers women to feel strong and move freely.”With its U.S. registration now established, BUYCO aims to position itself among leading global activewear brands by introducing innovative designs and materials that combine sustainability, flexibility, and performance. The brand’s official online store and Amazon presence are expected to roll out this season, providing American consumers with convenient access to BUYCO’s growing lineup.About BUYCO GROUP LLCBUYCO GROUP LLC is a Missouri-based apparel company focused on developing high-quality, performance-driven activewear for women . With a strong emphasis on design, comfort, and inclusivity, BUYCO aims to inspire confidence and movement in everyday life.

