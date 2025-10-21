SURAT, INDIA, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Company known as IndiaCleaners , one of the leaders in the home and commercial cleaning services in India, has secured a strategic investment from AJGAR , a transitioning investor fashion and lifestyle brand. This agreement marks a significant milestone in the development and innovation of the cleaning service technologies and sustainable service model.This funding will allow IndiaCleaners to expand its technological base, move into additional territories, and employ more people in the country. IndiaCleaners has plans to deploy AI booking systems, customer-facing booking applications, automated scheduling systems, and more eco-friendly efficient and transparent cleaning chemicals.IndiaCleaners already operates in the urban markets by providing customized cleaning, deep cleaning, pest control, and maintenance services. This partnership allows IndiaCleaners to expand its operations and brand presence to become a trusted national service provider. “We have strategically aligned ourselves with AJGAR.com and look forward to our future endeavors with them,” posited a spokesperson from IndiaCleaners."This partnership is more than investment - it is about our values and how we can integrate our efforts to achieve the transformation of the country to a smarter and cleaner India. AJGAR.com’s expertise, with the reach to the market, will also help us immensely in the digital transformation we are intending to expedite.”AJGAR.com has been recognized for the rapid expansion of their dynamic Indian eCommerce businesses and for the investment in the new-age businesses which foster a technological approach to solving critical issues of society. This investment is primed to foster innovation and promote entrepreneurial investment while building a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem in the fashion, technology, and professional domain.“IndiaCleaners is a desirable investment due to transformational perspectives sharpened and optimized by Augmenters,” the AJGAR.com team said. “Disruption is occurring to all business verticals across the globe and up in the North as the organization is capital clean services using data and artificial intelligence and is.”Strategical relations are likely to result in the creation of over a thousand new employment positions in the major and semi major urban centers. Along these lines, IndiaCleaners is likely to adopt and implement concept of sponsored workshops aimed at rapid scale certification in skill development in the domain of cleaning, which makes it a leading example of efficient services.IndiaCleaners, in affiliation to that with AJGAR.com, maims to optimally and strategically implement acceleration of growth by means of subscription taken plans formulated as cleaning with addition to aided systems.This collaboration reaffirms IndiaCleaners’ impressive operating fundamentals while highlighting AJGAR.com’s support for innovative Indian startups with strong growth potential. The two brands together aim to build a country-wide movement to uplift local workers, improve customer service, and foster a cleaner and greener India.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.