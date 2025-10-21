Submit Release
The Journalist October-November 2025

Featuring articles on the threat of AI to jobs, recognition at Bullivant Media, the NUJ branches summit, and coverage of TUC Congress.

Welcome to the latest edition of The Journalist. You can read it here.

We have an in-depth look at how AI is being used in news and what it means for the future of journalists’ jobs.

We also report the huge job losses planned by Reach and the NUJ’s plans for industrial action ballots at some Reach publications.

We highlight the large number of protests staged by NUJ branches to mark the terrible loss of journalists’ lives in Gaza.

Other features include what to do as a freelance to fight a complaint to the press regulator IPSO. Other freelance issues are covered in the Freelance supplement, which is available here.

I hope you enjoy this edition.

Christine Buckley

Editor

